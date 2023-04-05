Sunderland's 2022/23 Championship play-off hopes may be hanging by a thread but there are so many positives for the Black Cats to take from their first season back in the second tier.

Central among those has been Dan Neil. The academy prospect has enjoyed a brilliant season in midfield - stepping up to the second tier with apparent ease and, perhaps most importantly, signing a new long-term deal last month amid links to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is the poster boy for the new approach Sunderland have taken in recent seasons. They've become a club committed to giving youth a chance and are enjoying the fruits of their labours.

They may be set to fall short of the play-offs this season but there is an optimism that this approach, while also developing talent, will see them return to the Premier League at some point soon.

What has Dan Neil said about Sunderland?

Neil reiterated that when he spoke to the media earlier this week while also making a bold but fair claim that illustrates why it could be a successful summer for the Black Cats.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the midfielder suggested there was "no better place in England than Sunderland at the minute if you're a young player".

He added: "They trust in young lads to play. I’ve got a lot of appearances under my belt and that’s what I’ve got at this age."

It's hard to disagree with Neil. Sunderland's commitment to giving young players opportunities and the management of them under Mowbray makes it a fantastic place for up-and-coming talent to be right now.

The impact it has had on Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who struggled at Rangers last season and was starting to look like a potential transfer bust, is evidence that Neil is in no way wide of the mark.

What can we expect from Sunderland's summer transfer window?

Indeed, you'd imagine there will be plenty of young players and Premier League clubs eyeing up Sunderland as a loan destination ahead of the summer as a result of the environment that Neil has been championing.

The Black Cats will look to back Mowbray in the summer transfer window as they look to secure a play-off place, or perhaps more, next season.

As we saw ahead of 2022/23, they will spend if the right deals are there but their dealings in the loan market are likely to be important as well as they look to build a squad with the depth that a successful promotion push requires.

We saw in January that amid plenty of interest from elsewhere, Joe Gelhardt and Leeds United opted for a loan move to Sunderland and other clubs are likely to make the same call in the upcoming window.

It could well be a successful summer for the Black Cats as a result.