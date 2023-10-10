Highlights Sunderland suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, with a second-half collapse leading to their second defeat in their last nine matches.

Ten-men Sunderland suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Middlesbrough last time out.

A second yellow card on the stroke of half-time for midfielder Dan Neil proved to be fatal for the Black Cats as Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss put the hosts to the sword at the Stadium of Light.

A second-half collapse resulted in Sunderland's second defeat in their last nine matches, picking up six wins in such a run as they mount another play-off charge.

Tony Mowbray's side will want to ensure a defeat of that manner is not a sign of things to come and use the international break to reflect and bounce back once again.

With that, the former West Brom and Celtic boss will need to assess his midfield options ahead of their next match against Stoke City with Dan Neil's absence one which cannot be ignored.

What are Sunderland's midfield options to face Stoke City?

Unfortunately for Sunderland, Neil is unlikely to be the only absentee on their trip to Staffordshire.

Corry Evans and Jay Matete both continue their recovery back to full fitness while Alex Pritchard has not featured since the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Pierre Ekwah, meanwhile, has been another significant loss with a dead leg injury leaving him out for almost a month, lasting just 14 minutes in the 3-1 win away to QPR.

A lack of naturally defensive-minded midfielder and central options overall could mean a square pegs in round holes situation for Mowbray with some creative thinking required to put his side in a good chance of picking up three points, and could call upon one of his star talents to grab the opportunity with two hands.

Should Chris Rigg be handed his first Sunderland start?

The 16-year-old has burst onto the scene this campaign, becoming Sunderland youngest's ever goalscorer with an equaliser in a 1-1 EFL Cup affair against Crewe Alexandra.

The young midfielder has since featured four times in the Championship, scoring in the 5-0 thrashing of Southampton, but has yet to start from the off.

The aforementioned absentees, therefore, pave the way for Rigg to stake his claim for a starting place with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Adil Aouchiche all fighting for an opportunity.

Rigg is seen as more of an '8' in terms of his playing style with his creative left foot and ability to find a goal already clear to see. The technically gifted midfielder has also shown his ability out of possession, showing tenacity to win the ball back and tough in the tackle despite his lack of experience on the senior stage.

While the Black Cats will need some more defensive-minded personnel in the centre of the park, it could see the likes of Luke O'Nien shift further up the field if the likes of Ekwah are still unavailable in less than two weeks time. Either way, Rigg needs the chance to gain regular senior minutes to continue his impressive trajectory and hopefully become a long-term regular in the Sunderland lineup.