Leeds United remain in a dogfight to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Despite sitting in pole position to lift the Championship title at the summit of the table a few weeks ago, only one victory from their last four second tier outings has seen the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley close in, with the Blades level on points and the Clarets just two points away from taking the Whites’ place.

It would be a devastating blow for Leeds to not secure a return to the top-flight after play-off heartache last season, and they will have to return to a steady level of form in order to fend off the two other chasing sides.

If the Yorkshire outfit don’t gain promotion out of the Championship this term, then you do fear the squad will be weaker heading into the following term, with many senior figures wanting a return to football in one of the top European leagues after a taste of second tier action.

One of those players will be Dan James, who has excelled in the Championship this season and has been a favourite under Farke.

With his game developing significantly under the former Norwich coach, Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of him, but he could head for the exit door if Leeds remain a Championship club the following campaign.

Dan James’s excellent season for Leeds United

Dan James has thrived this season in the role Daniel Farke has placed him in, seemingly having a new lease of life under the German.

The Welshman has improved so much by playing high and wide and hugging the touchline, using his speed, direct running and close control to beat second tier defenders consistently and create so many chances for other members of the frontline.

Aiming for the byline to put in the killer cross or pass has happened on a regular occurrence this season from the former Man Utd winger, while he isn’t afraid to have shots on goal when the opportunity presents itself, highlighting the confidence he has under this regime.

So clinical when taking on efforts has seen James reach double figures for the season so far with 10 goals, while his creativity off the flank has also seen him notch nine assists, turning him into one of the best wingers in the second tier.

Daniel James's Leeds United stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 32 (27) Minutes played 2,354 Goals 10 Assists 9 Chances created 41 Successful crosses 32 Successful dribbles 23 Pass accuracy 68.8% Stats correct as of 20/03/2025

Such a creative outlet in this Leeds team on a consistent basis, he has turned into one of the first names on the teamsheet and been one of the main reasons for the Whites possessing such a free-flowing attack at this level.

Leeds United to fear Dan James exit if promotion to the PL isn’t secured

With Dan James’s form in the Championship there for all to see, there is bound to be plenty of suitors in the Premier League who will fancy giving the wideman a shot at redemption in the top-flight.

Hitting the prime of his career and playing some of his best football, it is probably the right time for James to test himself back in England’s top division, and there’s no doubt he’d have the best chance of success under Daniel Farke if Leeds returned to the promised land.

But if the Whites were resigned to a third straight season of Championship football, it would be difficult to see James remaining at Elland Road, which would hamper Leeds’s chances of promotion the following term by losing such a dangerous force in the final third.

It’s imperative Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League in order to keep James, otherwise his exit could have devastating repercussions in Yorkshire.