‘Dan James round two?’ – These Leeds United fans react to transfer update

Leeds United are still confident of completing the signing of Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt, although they are making ‘slow progress’ on the deal.

That’s according to Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, who revealed that there is plenty of rival Premier League interest in the youngster but the Whites remain in the driving seat.

Leeds United expecting their Joe Gelhardt pursuit to stretch into next week. Slow progress this week. Cautiously optimistic while Premier League rivals circle for a massive talent. Would be a coup. #lufc https://t.co/bv68xJGoxw — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) August 1, 2020

Securing the signature of Gelhardt would be something of a coup for the Yorkshire outfit, as the 18-year-old is highly-rated and has already featured for the Latics and has starred for England at various youth levels.

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

Therefore, Leeds fans are desperate for the deal to get done as they recognise the potential the player has, so this update has left some worried as they referenced the failed pursuit of Dan James in the past of how things can go wrong when the transfer is played out in public.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Dan James round 2? — Matt Hill 🏆 (@MattyHill83) August 1, 2020

1st thing that went in my head, just go get him job done — shedboy (@shedboy070680) August 1, 2020

What’s the hold up? Surely Wigan need the money ASAP give them it and then I’d guess personal terms shouldn’t be a problem for a lad of his age coming to a club our size with proven track record of giving youth a chance. — Lufc1982 (@Lufc19821) August 1, 2020

Pretty obvious with all the publicity this deal is getting that Wigan are trying to ramp up the price via an auction. — mick fletcher (@mickfletcher1) August 1, 2020

Hope we get this kid. He has lots of potential and will be a big star for the future — Peter Kitchen (@PeterKitchen9) August 1, 2020

Some top players in world . Say got play for bielsa. & best but training ground only 1 hour from wigan. — dean mitchell (@baldydean) August 1, 2020

As with all of our 'pursuits' these days , drawn out , bordering on tortuous , much talked about, but taken with a huge pinch of salt until sat in Leeds with pen used to sign something and then 100% confirmed. — Paul Crosbie (@pnxb1019) August 1, 2020