Leeds United

‘Dan James round two?’ – These Leeds United fans react to transfer update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Leeds United are still confident of completing the signing of Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt, although they are making ‘slow progress’ on the deal.

That’s according to Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, who revealed that there is plenty of rival Premier League interest in the youngster but the Whites remain in the driving seat.

Securing the signature of Gelhardt would be something of a coup for the Yorkshire outfit, as the 18-year-old is highly-rated and has already featured for the Latics and has starred for England at various youth levels.

Therefore, Leeds fans are desperate for the deal to get done as they recognise the potential the player has, so this update has left some worried as they referenced the failed pursuit of Dan James in the past of how things can go wrong when the transfer is played out in public.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


