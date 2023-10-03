Highlights Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers are searching for a victory after weekend defeats.

Leeds' goalkeeper Illan Meslier is likely to retain his place despite a recent loss in form.

Farke could make changes to the starting lineup, including the inclusion of versatile player Jamie Shackleton and center-back Joe Rodon.

Leeds United host Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening at Elland Road, with both sides in search of a victory to get back to winning ways following defeat over the weekend.

The Whites had been unbeaten in six games prior to the recent loss to Southampton. QPR themselves were beaten by the same scoreline in a 3-1 home defeat at Loftus Road to Coventry City.

Leeds are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

After a slow start, things had started to click on the pitch, but they were undone against a Southampton side who were also in the Premier League last year.

QPR themselves have not started as well, having failed to win since September 2nd when they beat Middlesbrough 2-0, and languish at the wrong end of the table at present. They are 22nd with just two wins and two draws in their opening nine games in the Championship.

Leeds are unbeaten in their home games so far, and won in their previous fixtures with an impressive 3-0 victory over Watford in their last game on their own turf.

A win could take a Leeds side back into the play-offs, and here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of his fourth league win as manager of Leeds as he looks to take three points off QPR. Could he make some changes from the loss against Southampton?

GK: Illan Meslier

This has been an unchanged position all season in the league for Farke. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier was not at his best against Southampton but four clean sheets prior to that means it would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy, Karl Darlow.

RB: Jamie Shackleton

Djed Spence is the club's most talented right-back, where his recovery pace will suit the high and wide right-back role more than Luke Ayling or Shackleton, in Farke's system.Although mainly a central-midfielder by trade, Shackleton is a versatile player.

The 23-year-old is capable of multiple roles and could have a starting berth over Ayling, who has struggled in recent games in spite of the clean sheets. Although, it would not be a surprise for Farke to stick with Leeds' vice-captain, he could be tempted to play Shackleton for his superior athleticism on the right-hand side in a game Leeds will look to play on the front-foot.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back and was an unused substitute at St. Mary's. However, he should return to action, to keep that balance between a right and left-footer at the heart of Leeds' defence.

Of course, without Liam Cooper or Ayling, Leeds don't have their captain or vice-captain in the starting XI, and perhaps Farke will still wish to lean on their leadership; but he also should not want to disrupt what has been a blossoming partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence. He has more quality on the ball than Cooper and Charlie Cresswell and is still excellent aerially.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another with more quality on the ball than all of Leeds' defensive options is Struijk and he has been one of Leeds' best players so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place. The Southampton game was one where only a handful of players came out with any credit, including the Dutchman.

Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when fit. He has been excellent so far this season, and also captained the side on occasion as well, proving he is a growing influence within the Leeds first-team dressing room.

LB: Sam Byram

The 30-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust from their time spent at Norwich together; however, Byram is also being protected somewhat by the German as builds up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

The other senior option that could stake a claim is Shackleton with Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas not ready to play yet; but he is less of a natural left-back than Byram. The return to Elland Road has been a successful one so far, linking up well with Willy Gnonto and offering fantastic ball progression down the left-hand side for Leeds. His experience is showing his quality, and he should retain his spot despite not playing as well in the Southampton game as he has done this season.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara's hardly had much chance to shine but should retain his spot in place of Archie Gray, who looked particularly fatigued in the latter stages of the Hull City game. The Fin's impressed so far even in defeat over the weekend. His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability make him a great option and his passing has been neat and tidy thus far.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Gray, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given another game from the start, even if he is still building fitness and sharpness and unable to complete a full 90 minutes himself.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' player of the month for August has been outstanding so far. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Ilia Gruev at the base of midfield. Although, he is a player to have played every game so far for Leeds in league and cup and may need a small rest soon.

The 23-year-old will be tasked with picking up QPR's danger men like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock around the Leeds box whilst also instigating attacks from deep. Farke admitted he had been carrying a knock recently, so perhaps he's one to rest soon but not in a game Leeds are looking to get back to winning ways with.

RW: Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman sustained an injury at the beginning of the season, but when fit, is one of Leeds' best wingers on either flank. He played against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall and impressed, but had to replace Willy Gnonto from the bench against Hull City.

With the Italian injured, many of Leeds' other wingers have the quality, but none are as good as Summerville, who was excellent from the bench in the Hull game and has started the last two against Watford and Southampton. He has been one of Leeds' best performers when fit, too.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to goals against Ipswich, Millwall, and Watford making it four in six games in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Piroe will play as the second-striker at Elland Road, but he has not been afforded space to play and attack the box in those games so far. He will hope there are more chances in a game which is against weaker opposition. He will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whist his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops.

LW: Jaidon Anthony

Dan James has been Farke's go-to in Gnonto's absence, but he is not short of quality wingers in his squad. The depth of options means he can afford to rotate and give Anthony a chance from the start. The AFC Bournemouth loanee has not had a full debut yet, but scored from the bench in the win over Watford.

Anthony may freshen things up whilst also allowing Summerville to be deployed on his stronger side on the right. He has performed well at this level previously and has the skillset to break down what is likely to be a deep QPR defensive unit.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter is not perfectly suited to playing as a lone striker, but Leeds and Farke have shown signs of developing him there with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman. Farke has remained short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford but there is no reason to put the 30-year-old back in, even if he is now another option at his disposal.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth far more than as a centre-forward, or to play as part of a front two, but Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the QPR clash provides yet another opportunity for both to impress in tandem as they have done in previous fixtures. Rutter's carrying ability and agility provide the former with space to explore. It is not something to yet disrupt with Bamford yet, who will have to bide his time.