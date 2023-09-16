Highlights Dan James has missed the last three Leeds United games due to injury, despite starting the first three league games and the cup match.

James had a slight thigh injury that caused him to be omitted from the Wales squad for their recent matches against South Korea and Latvia.

Daniel Farke has provided an update that James is back in contention for Leeds' upcoming games against Millwall and Hull City, but he faces tough competition for a starting spot from other wingers.

Dan James has missed the last three games for Leeds United through injury.

He has had a strange career in West Yorkshire so far, after the 25-year-old departed Leeds last summer, only 12 months on from signing permanently for the club from Manchester United. He made the switch to then fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

James was a somewhat divisive figure during his time at Elland Road during his first season, given his inconsistency in terms of decision-making with the ball but his stellar effort off it in terms of pressing and intensity.

However, he was moved on by the Whites due to Wilfried Gnonto’s arrival from FC Zurich, and in the hope of more regular game time elsewhere in the top-flight.

Despite naturally being a winger, he was often used as a makeshift striker due to Leeds’ lack of fit and available options in the centre-forward position, but he managed to play a total of 40 games for Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa, scoring four and assisting a further five times in the process.

James then didn't have the best time of things in West London, scoring three and assisting a solitary goal from 23 appearances for the Cottagers.

He is now back at Leeds and was involved in the pre-season games under Daniel Farke, and brought back into the first-team fold.

Since then, he started the first three leagues games, as well as the first cup game against Shrewsbury Town. The winger played nearly every minute, after only being substituted on 82 minutes against Cardiff on the opening day.

He missed the games to Ipswich Town, Salford City, and Sheffield Wednesday due to injury. Here, we look at the latest regarding James' injury situation.

Why did Dan James miss the last three games?

James was said to only be a slight doubt for the Ipswich game on August 26th, with the German confirming he had picked up an injury.

That came at an unfortunate time after James had one of his best games in a Leeds shirt, laying on an assist for Luke Ayling's equaliser against West Bromwich Albion, and he was then missing from the matchday squad against the Tractor Boys.

Many had then hoped he would be back fit for Salford or Sheffield Wednesday the following week, given the use of the word "slight", but Farke then confirmed he would be out for the clash with the Owls, and would not return until after the international break.

Did Dan James play for Wales?

Compounding the issue, Wales then released their squad for the friendly with South Korea and crucial qualifying game against Latvia.

Confirmed as a thigh injury, James was omitted from the squad and had to watch on as they secured a 2-0 victory away in Latvia.

Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu were both selected, and started both of the games.

He could also be in line for a timely return for Leeds for the game against Millwall, and with Hull City also on the horizon on Wednesday.

The latest update from Farke is that the Welshman is back in contention for Leeds, alongside Sam Byram who was also missing before the break, too.

James has tough competition for a starting berth, though. Leeds have Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Jaidon Anthony as options in the wide positions.