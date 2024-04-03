Highlights Leeds United winger Dan James warns of a tough test at Coventry City.

Pressure remains on Leeds to secure wins in the tight race for promotion.

Coventry pose a threat with game-changers at both ends.

Leeds United winger Dan James has warned his team that they face a "tough test" when they make the trip to Coventry City this weekend, speaking to the Whites' media team.

Daniel Farke's side may welcome the fact they aren't in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend, but the pressure is still firmly on them to continue securing wins in their quest to win automatic promotion.

The race for the top two is still extremely tight at this stage and even though Leeds have gone unbeaten in the calendar year of 2024, other factors are working in their rivals' favour.

Leicester City managed to get themselves back on track with a win on Monday and Ipswich Town are finding ways to win most games, with their team spirit allowing them to score crucial goals late on in games.

With the Foxes and the Tractor Boys winning on Monday, that has only ramped up the pressure on the Whites, who are the favourites to win at the Coventry Building Society Arena but face an extremely difficult challenge.

The Sky Blues may not be in the play-offs at this stage, but they have game-changers who can make a real difference despite the departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer last summer.

James on Coventry City clash: "Tough test"

Wales international James will have full faith in his side to get the job done - but he isn't underestimating this weekend's assignment.

He said: "We have got a little rest before Coventry but it will be another really tough game away from home.

"We had a tough game here against them and they are in form at the minute.

"They have got the semi-finals of the FA Cup and they are playing with freedom. I think they have been great and it will be a really good game and another tough test."

Coventry City have players who can hurt Leeds United

The Sky Blues have plenty of game-changers in their team.

In defence, Milan van Ewijk has been an excellent signing and Jake Bidwell is also an excellent option, as someone who has plenty of experience at this level.

Ben Sheaf is also a major asset and Callum O'Hare can be an excellent link between the midfield and attack.

In Gyokeres' absence, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright have been excellent in recent times.

Simms has endured some low moments, but he has been in excellent goalscoring form recently and could get himself on the scoresheet once again when the Sky Blues face the Whites.

Leeds need to be extremely careful. Although they can hurt Coventry defensively, the Sky Blues can also be prolific in attack, so whoever defends better could be the team that comes out on top in this clash.