Leeds United host Coventry City on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to get back to winning ways following their mid-week defeat to Sunderland.

The Whites have won nine of the last 12 games and remain third in the table despite the gap to the top two increasing after the latest round of games. They host Mark Robins' side looking for their 13th league win of the season.

Daniel Farke's team remain the only Championship side left unbeaten in home games so far, with seven wins in a row and no losses in 10 games at Elland Road.

A win could take Leeds back to within touching distance of Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of retaining that unbeaten home record. Could he make some changes from the previous loss to Sunderland?

GK: Illan Meslier

This position has been unchanged in the league all season for Farke who knows who his number-one is. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options with Karl Darlow also on their books, but the current starter is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier made a terrific save against Sunderland and notched a clean sheet against Blackburn Rovers and it would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy.

RB: Archie Gray

Gray may be a midfielder by trade, but with Stuart Dallas and Djed Spence out for most of the season, Farke has had to experiment at right-back. Luke Ayling's form has dipped, whilst Jamie Shackleton and Sam Byram are out of action at the moment, too.

Gray seems to be his go-to choice for the moment, with the 17-year-old deployed there frequently, starting at full-back in five of the last six games. He still deserves his spot for another fixture in the role once more, in spite of perhaps needing a rest.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back and despite featuring prominently, he is likely to continue as a starter. He keeps the balance between a right and left-footer at the heart of Leeds' defence, and has been growing in stature by the game.

Farke will still wish to lean on the leadership of one of Ayling or Liam Cooper, but he also should not want to disrupt what has been a blossoming partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence when he can. Rodon has more quality on the ball than Cooper and Charlie Cresswell and remains strong aerially, too.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another with more quality on the ball than all of Leeds' defensive options is Struijk and he has been one of Leeds' most imperious and consistent players in the back line so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place now he is back to full fitness following a hernia issue.

Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when fit. He has been excellent so far this season, and also captained the side on occasion as well. Struijk is proving to be a growing influence within the Leeds first-team dressing room for Farke, even at the age of just 24.

LB: Djed Spence

Byram has been the embodiment of consistent and is a player the German knows well and is someone he can trust in his system from their time spent together at Norwich; however, Byram is now out of action for a few weeks, as is Junior Firpo, despite a return to training recently.

It means that Spence will have to deputise as the club's left-back, unless Farke wishes to swap his full-back pair around. He had some bright moments against Sunderland on Tuesday but is being forced into action after a lengthy absence, given the dearth of options available to Farke currently.

CM: Glen Kamara

The 28-year-old ha largely impressed so far. His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability make him a great option and his passing has been neat and tidy thus far at knitting things together. However, he struggled against Sunderland, perhaps showing signs of Leeds needing rotation, having been stretched thin of late.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Gray in this role, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional. Kamara will continue there, but both could ideally see some time for rest and recovery at some stage during what is a busy schedule at this time of year.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

The best summer signing by some distance, Ampadu has been one of Leeds' best players so far this season and has shown outstanding consistency. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the campaign, be that to partner alongside Gray or Kamara at the base of midfield. Although, he is a player to have played every minute of every game so far, and has also shown some signs of that recently.

He will be tasked with picking up the pieces in transition and also instigating attacks from deep. His experience for his age is also vital and could be again. Ampadu continues to go from strength to strength every game and grow in stature as a senior player aged only 23.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Dan James has been a constant for Farke and has rightly retained his spot, but struggled on Tuesday night, potentially opening the door for Gnonto to come in and take his place. The Italian impressed in his short cameo at the Stadium of Light.

His directness and willingness to take on his full-back will surely have impressed Farke, who has options in his forward line, but could perhaps be willing to rotate in some areas, given the standard of the performance. Leeds looked much brighter with Gnonto on the field, who will be desperate for a starting berth soon, especially during a busy Christmas schedule.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to nine goal contributions already in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Despite the goals, he has not always been afforded space to play and attack the box in games so far and can be a fairly anonymous figure in Leeds' press. However, Piroe will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whilst his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman has played on the left and the right this season but has proved to be a devastating threat wherever he is deployed. He proved with numerous match-winning moments and goal contributions that he is arguably Leeds' best player and most crucial attacker, who thrives in transition or has the tools to unlock a lower block as well.

None of Leeds' wide men are as good as Summerville, who is arguably the most in-form player in the division. He has been one of Leeds' best performers and biggest threats when fit and should start over Jaidon Anthony and keep his place over James. Summerville deservedly won the Championship Player of the Month for October as well.

CF: Georginio Rutter

He may not be an out-and-out striker who scores plenty, but Leeds and Farke have found a way of making things work with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman and he is making the position his own. Farke has remained short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Patrick Bamford and Rutter has become a key man.

Rutter's dribbling, carrying ability, and agility in tight spaces provide the former with space to explore and drift into the box. He has eight assists to his name already, including multiple incredible passing displays. Rutter has a fantastic eye for a pass and is ticking along nicely, even if he has only provided four goals so far, with some Leeds fans perhaps wanting more. His role is to be the creative forward, with Piroe as the primary finisher.