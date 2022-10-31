Dan Gosling makes honest admission about new Watford role as Cardiff City clash looms

Dan Gosling has admitted that he is enjoying his new right-back role at Watford and has insisted that the hectic run of fixtures this month has helped him to adjust to this position.

Gosling has predominantly featured in central midfield during his career.

However, since Slaven Bilic’s arrival at Vicarage Road, the 32-year-old has been deployed as a full-back in the Championship.

The former Newcastle United man made his 14th appearance of the season on Saturday in Watford’s showdown with Wigan Athletic.

Bilic’s side secured all three points in this particular fixture thanks to a goal from Joao Pedro in the 87th minute.

As a result of this triumph, Watford climbed up to seventh in the Championship standings.

Watford will be hoping to extend their winning run at this level to three games when they face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Gosling has made an honest admission about his new Hornets role.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about the right-back position, Gosling said: “I like it actually and I’m starting to get used to it more and more.

“With some many games in quick succession you get used to where the spaces are, when to pressure people, the different angles.”

The Verdict

Whereas it is clear to see that Gosling is still adapting to this position, he has shown some signs of promise in the club’s recent fixtures.

Gosling helped his side claim a clean-sheet against Luton by making two interceptions and two clearances during this particular clash (as per WhoScored).

The Watford man backed up this performance by delivering another assured display last weekend as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.85 against Wigan.

Currently being selected to start ahead of Mario Gaspar who has featured regularly in this role throughout his career, it will be interesting to see how Gosling will fare against the Bluebirds.

Providing that Watford are able to secure all three points in this fixture, they may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Bilic in the coming months.

