Dan Gosling gives his verdict on the appointment of Rob Edwards at Watford

It’s been a tough year for Watford and the players who were part of the squad last season. In the season that relegated the Hornets from the top flight, there was a lack of stability at the club and standards weren’t high enough.

However, Watford are now looking ahead to next season with a new boss in charge after the appointment of Rob Edwards and it seems as though there are plenty of positive changes under the new manager.

Speaking to the Watford Observer Dan Gosling, who’s going into his third season with the Hornets, spoke positively about the new appointment as he said: “The fresh start is so good.

“We’ve signed a couple of hungry players, and I know the hope is that we get a few more through the door. We do need more new faces. But it’s just so refreshing.

“Rob and Richie have come in with new ideas, fresh ways of doing things and we are working in a way that fits in with 2022. Football has moved on – last season at times it felt like we hadn’t.”

The 32-year-old admits the positive changes off the pitch may take some time to translate in games but insists they are working hard as he said: “Now the work is proper hard but that’s how it has to be. You know when you go out for a game that everyone is up for it, and knows what they’re doing.

“Now we have a lot of energy, we have players who have the right mindset. We want to press high, we want to squeeze the pitch and trap the opponents in. Hopefully the fans will recognise the hard work we’re doing. Player who graft, players who are committed, players who give everything, that’s what fans want. That’s what gets them up out of their seats.

“It will take time. We are progressing though, and Saturday against Wycombe was much better than the Tuesday before against Bolton. We are getting fitter, we are learning what the gaffer wants, we are pressing far harder, and players are adapting to new roles.

“It might be uncomfortable for a few lads at the moment but that’s often how it is when you are changing the way a team plays. Once we get it right, all of us will see the benefits. It just will take a bit of time.”

The Verdict:

After last season, it was clear that a big change was needed at Watford not just in terms of the game on the pitch but also the culture off it.

Gosling has been at the club long enough to oversee many different eras at Vicarage Road and it’s clear that the constant roundabout of managers last season helped no one.

However, it sounds as though Rob Edwards s the breath of fresh air that’s needed at the club currently which fans are hoping will be reflected when the new season gets underway.

For Gosling himself, now being 32-years-old and having made just 17 league appearances over the previous two years, it seems as though he feels his career still has something to give now.