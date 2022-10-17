Dan Gosling calls for Watford to keep improving in specific area ahead of Millwall clash

Watford midfielder Dan Gosling has called for Watford to keep up the intensity that they showed in their victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The club put an end to back to back Championship defeats against the Canaries, running out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Imran Louza and Keinan Davis.

Speaking after the match, Gosling, who has been used as a makes-shift right back in recent weeks, admitted intensity has been lacking at the club, and called for his teammates to keep up the levels on display on Saturday night.

“Intensity has been lacking in our game,” Gosling admitted, via Watford club media.

“We have all the talent and great players but have missing ingredients and intensity is one of them.

“This week has been good, it’s the first week we’ve had with him [Bilić] and we have to keep the performances going and keep up the energy levels.”

Watford face a tough week ahead with two matches that will certainly require them to keep up the intensity if they are to get the results they will want.

The Hornets first travel to The Den to face Millwall this Wednesday before travelling to face bitter rivals Luton Town at Kenilworth Road next Sunday.

The Verdict

Dan Gosling isn’t the first Watford player to publicly speak about the lack of intensity and work rate among the Hornets squad this season.

Whilst that is concerning, at least there are players willing to call it out and you would think that Slaven Bilic certainly won’t stand for that going forwards.

Indeed, the work rate and intensity was certainly there on Saturday, giving Bilic the reaction he surely will have wanted to see after back to back defeats.

With the Championship table so condensed, the Hornets are still well within touch of the league leaders Burnley, and if they can really turn things around under Bilic, can still go on and compete for promotion this season.

That’s a big if, though.