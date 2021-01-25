Dan Gosling and Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling.

Gosling has made 15 appearances for Bournemouth this season, making only seven starts in the Championship.

The 30-year-old has scored two goals for the Cherries this term, and has now been linked with a move to the City Ground.

What do we know so far?

The Sun on Sunday (24/01, page 59) reported that Forest are in talks to sign Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

This initially caused confusion at first, given that Forest already have five players in on loan, in Cafu, Anthony Knockaert, Luke Freeman, Cyrus Christie and Filip Krovinovic.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Derby and Nottingham Forest?

1 of 15 Scored more goals this season? Derby Forest

The EFL rules state that clubs are only allowed to name five loan players in a matchday squad, with Gosling reportedly in talks to become their sixth loan addition.

But yesterday, Alan Nixon of The Sun claimed that a deal could now turn into a permanent one.

Gosling’s contract at Bournemouth expires at the end of this campaign, and the club could cash in this month rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Is it likely to happen?



Whilst Forest may have the likes of Ryan Yates, Harry Arter and Jack Colback already at the club, all three of those players are currently out injured.

At the weekend, natural centre-half Loic Mbe Soh started in midfield, highlighting Forest’s current lack of depth in that role.

Gosling is out of contract at the end of the season, therefore a departure from Bournemouth could well be on the cards.

It’s an area of the pitch which needs strengthening in the short-term, but with Tyrese Fornah and Marcus McGuane currently out on loan, perhaps not for the long-term.