Notts County returned to their brilliant best on Tuesday evening, comfortably beating Bradford City 3-0 at Valley Parade.

It brings an end to a run of six games without a win, with a number of the Magpies' top performers rediscovering that golden touch in the final third to give head coach, Stuart Maynard, a much-needed victory - his second away from home since his tenure in the East Midlands started in January.

Notts' recent poor form has cut them adrift of the play-off places and, with eight games of their season remaining, they find themselves six points away from the top seven, with the worry that failure to achieve a position to potentially secure back-to-back promotions could lure some of their top talent away from Meadow Lane in the summer.

Dan Crowley proved unplayable against Bradford City

After a difficult few weeks for the Notts players, their attacking trident rediscovered that goal-scoring touch that was prevalent at the start of the campaign.

Macaulay Langstaff scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions to open the scoring against Graham Alexander's side, before a brace from January signing Alassana Jatta secured the victory in West Yorkshire, with Jodi Jones notching yet another assist for the Gambian striker's first goal of the evening.

Despite not getting himself on the scoresheet, one player who proved to be the conductor to Notts' attacking threat was midfielder, Dan Crowley.

Since arriving from Morecambe in the summer, the 26-year-old has impressed with his dynamic displays in the attacking midfield area, adding goals to his game which has seen him find the net 14 times this season in all competitions.

And his performance against the Bantams proved what a valuable asset he has become to the way Maynard's team operates.

Particularly in the second-half, not just Crowley but the entire Notts team seemed to regain that confidence and swagger within their play which was so evident in the early stages of the season, something that was quite remarkable to see given their recent displays.

Along with a number of Notts players, the former Arsenal academy man has contributed a number of goals and assists for the division's second-highest scorers this season, while also proving his defensive capabilities with his relentless running and desire to win the ball back.

Dan Crowley's Notts County stats as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 41 Goals 14 Assists 8 Minutes played 3,237 Successful passes 1,699 Pass accuracy 88.7% Chances created 76 Duels won 145 Dribbles success 70.1%

Dan Crowley's Bradford City performance will worry Notts County

While Magpies supporters will hold onto feint hopes of achieving a place in the top seven, the gap could ultimately be too big to close from now until the end of the season.

And this could ultimately affect how Notts could line-up next season.

During the January window, top scorer Langstaff was linked with a move away from Meadow Lane, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Derby County and Wrexham all reportedly interested in signing the Stockton-born striker.

Along with this, summer acquisition Jodi Jones is bound to attract interest in the summer given his outrageous record this season, having broken the League Two assist record last month, taking his tally to 22 for the season in the victory over Bradford.

And Crowley's display further highlighted his undeniable quality on the ball, and clubs from higher up the football pyramid could be interested in bringing him to their club, with the Magpies perhaps tempted to let him go if a reasonable fee was to be agreed, given he is under contract until 2025.

It seems only a matter of time before interest in some of Notts' top players will return with the end of the season looming, and supporters will be bracing themselves for another raid on their exciting squad, hoping they remain in the East Midlands to continue their journey back in the Football League.