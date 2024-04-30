Notts County's preparations for League Two next season are already well underway, with the club announcing its retained list on Monday afternoon.

The statement indicates the direction in which the Magpies want to go following an underwhelming second half to the campaign, with the emphasis on bringing young, fresh legs into the squad ahead of Stuart Maynard's first full term in charge.

It was confirmed that six players would be leaving the club following the expiration of their contracts in the summer, with three others given the chance to pursue opportunities away from Meadow Lane.

Jim O'Brien, Richard Brindley, John Bostock, Aden Baldwin and Tobi Adebayo will all be in search for a new club ahead of next season, while defender Connell Rawlinson, has also been made available for a move away from the East Midlands this summer.

Youngster Luther Munakandafa, along with goalkeeper Aidan Stone and midfielder Will Randall, have been given the option to explore the possibilities of regular game time, having struggled for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies did confirm that Geraldo Bajrami, who has missed much of the season through injury, has been offered the chance to extend his stay at Meadow Lane, while the option to keep Cedwyn Scott at the club for another year has also been exercised.

John Bostock's Notts County career

Each player that has left the club have all had their crowning moment in a Notts County shirt, but none have been quite as defining as John Bostock's almost a year ago.

Since his arrival at Meadow Lane in December 2022, the midfielder has become an influential figure on the pitch, none more so than in their National League triumph.

Bostock scored a stunning free-kick away at Wrexham but was unfortunate to be on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller, but he would once again find the back of the net from a set-piece, this time at Wembley in the play-off final against Chesterfield with three minutes of the contest remaining, sending the encounter into extra time.

The 32-year-old arguably saved his best performance under the Wembley arch, taking the game by the scruff of the neck and showcasing his experience to help Luke Williams' side end their record-breaking season with their just rewards. It could have been Bostock who sent the club back to the Football League, but saw his panenka penalty hit the crossbar, something that he has certainly been forgiven for by the Magpies faithful.

He would continue his good form at the start of the season, but an obvious drop-off was clear around the turn of the year, with Scott Robertson's arrival freshening up the midfield and allowing Bostock a rest following a chaotic period of fixtures.

Matty Palmer's return to the side ahead of pre-season is a huge boost for the Magpies, and Bostock's departure is a sign that the club are wanting energy and younger players in the middle of the park, with Sam Austin and Dan Crowley examples of that.

But as the 32-year-old departs Meadow Lane, he will leave the club with the respect of the fans for not only his performances on the pitch, but the way he conducted himself off of it and the connection he shared with the supporters during his 18 months with Notts.

John Bostock's Notts County statistics as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists Minutes played 2022/23 25 2 2 1,541 2023/24 41 2 1 2,837

Jodi Jones and Dan Crowley post emotional farewell to John Bostock

Upon the announcement of his departure, it is clear the impact and influence Bostock has within the squad, with many taking to social media to send their well wishes to him.

Dan Crowley was the first to pen a heartfelt message to the midfielder, with the pair both sharing the same faith which has seemingly created a close bond between them.

Taking to Instagram, Crowley labelled Bostock as a "brother for life" and expressed his gratitude during the time they spent at Meadow Lane together.

Jodi Jones was another Notts player to take to social media to send a message to Bostock, showing his appreciation to a player he has spent most of his time with at the club, having both arrived during the National League campaign.

Those messages are further proof of the character and the man that John Bostock is, and shows how valued he was at the football club.

While he may not be a Notts County player anymore, the midfielder has a place in club folklore for what he helped the Magpies achieve during his 18 months at Meadow Lane.