Dan Bentley reveals motivation behind leaving Brentford to join Bristol City

Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley has opened up on his decision to leave Brentford to join the Ashton Gate outfit ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Bentley joined City in the summer for a fee reported to be in the region of £2 million and has become a key man in Lee Johnson’s side.

Other than the two he missed due to injury, the 26-year-old shot-stopper has featured in every Championship game this season and helped them to move close to the play-offs.

The Robins are seventh in the league as things stand and Bentley looks set to play an important role as they push for the play-offs once the season gets back underway in June.

Qualifying for the play-offs could mean Bentley comes up against his former club, Brentford, and, in an interview on the Sky Sports website, he revealed why he left the Bees to join City in the summer.

He said: “I was happy at Brentford. I’d had three really good, positive years at Brentford and the last year was a little bit indifferent for me. My form wasn’t that of what I expected, of the standards I set myself.

“However, there were various things that were happening in my life that I’d never dealt with before. I had to move past that and I felt that it was an organic time to make sure that my career went back on the route that I expected it to be on.

“A fresh challenge was needed for me and the opportunity came up to come to Bristol City and I felt that it was a great fit for what I wanted for my future and for what they were aiming for.

“I felt like if I’d come here and reprove myself, I felt like I had to prove myself to myself, and make sure I come and hit the ground running.

“I feel like I’ve certainly had a positive impact on the team and I feel in a happy place being here and I’m enjoying my time for sure.”

Bentley began his career in the Arsenal academy before moving to Southend United in 2009 and then eventually to Brentford in 2016.

The 26-year-old would go onto make 125 appearances for the Bees in his three-year spell with the west London club before joining the Robins in the summer.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Bentley’s insight into his exit from Brentford in the summer and the motivation behind his move to the Robins.

So far you’d have to say it’s looking like a shrewd move by City as the 26-year-old has produced some sterling performances and helped them secure wins or draws in a number of games that they may not have fully deserved.

He may have some regrets if Brentford are promoted this term but he still has the chance of doing the same with his new club, who will be determined to secure a play-off place when the Championship gets back underway.