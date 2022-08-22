Dan Bentley reacts to Bristol City’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City

Bristol City took the early season bragging rights in the Severnside derby with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Robins have been performing very well, particularly in front of goal, since the start of the season, but back-to-back clean sheets will give Nigel Pearson and goalkeeper Dan Bentley a lot of satisfaction.

The Bluebirds huffed and puffed in the second half, but in the end a dominant first half display from the hosts put them in a very strong position to seal the victory.

Bentley took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Derby day W and clean sheet!

“Great atmosphere and a solid performance from the lads.”

Bentley has had his ups and downs in goal for the Robins, but captaining the club now with 134 appearances under his belt, it feels like he is more crucial than ever at Ashton Gate.

The emergence of Tommy Conway, amid Antoine Semenyo’s injury struggles, will be a huge source of optimism for Robins supporters at the moment, suggesting that they will continue to be amongst the best attacking teams in the division, even if there are some outgoing transfers in the remainder of the window.

The Verdict

It was their defensive process that let them down last season, and meant that the Robins were competing in lower mid table for the vast majority of the campaign, sitting seventh after five games provides an opportunity, if they can continue to be as resolute defensively, to improve their fortunes this time around.

Pearson does seem to be in it for the long term at Bristol City, and even though he is a figure who divides opinion, at the moment he has got the Robins playing excellent attacking football, and their performances so far have probably deserved more than the seven points that they have accumulated at this stage.