Dan Bentley issues clear message on his future at Bristol City

Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley has suggested that he is keen to remain with the Robins for the long-term and help them eventually make it into the Premier League.

Bentley has been a crucial player for Bristol City during his first two seasons at Ashton Gate and he was named the club’s Player of the Year for his performances last term in the Championship.

The keeper is fully established as the Robins’ number one and has also been showing his leadership qualities since being handed the club captaincy.

He has already managed to record an average of 3.6 saves per game in the Championship so far this term and was in excellent form to help the Robins beat QPR last weekend.

The 28-year-old though sees his current deal with the Robins come to in 2023 and that means that Bristol city will need to start considering his long-term future in the coming months.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Bentley suggested that no specific contract talks have yet been held with the Robins over his long-term future. Although he indicated that he wants to remain at Ashton Gate and help the club into the Premier League in the near future.

He said: “That will be down to the club, if they want me. I’m really happy here, I love the city, and feel at home.

“Being three-and-a-half hours away from my actual home, where I was born and raised, it would be easy to be a little bit homesick and uncomfortable but I feel totally comfortable.

“The club is full of fantastic people and is only going one way. We have great stability at the club in terms of the leadership, with reference to unfortunately you see what’s happening at other clubs.

“The stadium is first class, I only see positives. And it’s now down to us to repay that on the pitch, and stop being ‘possibly’, stop being ‘potential’ and grow into what we have here as facilities.

“There’s no specific time-frame but the quicker the better because we all want to play Premier League football.”

The verdict

This is a really encouraging message from Bentley and it shows that the keeper is fully settled and enjoying life at Bristol City. That means that Nigel Pearson’s side will not have to worry about him looking at potentially trying to secure a move elsewhere in the near future.

You feel that the Robins should be doing all they can over the coming months to agree a new contract with Bentley. There are few players that they could sign that would be able to be as good as he has been in goal for the club over the last two-and-a-bit seasons.

Bentley is right that Bristol City is a club that should be getting towards the Premier League with the facilities that they have. However, it has been a struggle for them to do so over the last few years and the hope will be that might change under Pearson.

If Bristol City can keep players like Bentley satisfied at Ashton Gate then that gives them a much better chance of getting into the top-flight in the coming years. While it will also make it easier for them to attract talented players if they see a quality keeper like the 28-year-old wanting to commit his future.