Dan Bentley from Bristol City to AFC Bournemouth: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Bournemouth have been linked with Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley as Scott Parker looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the start of new Premier League season.

The Cherries won promotion from the Championship last term but have struggled to make the most of the transfer window.

Parker has questioned the club’s lack of depth and, according to talkSPORT, is keen on Bentley.

But would it be a good move? Would he start? And what does the 29-year-old offer? We take a look…

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a shrewd bit of business from the Cherries’ perspective.

Parker is understood to have been running the rule over free agent goalkeepers Jonas Lossl and Alex Smithies as he searches for cover and competition for Mark Travers, and Bentley is a better goalkeeper than both those players.

With less than a year left on his current contract at Ashton Gate, it may not be too hard for the newly-promoted club to prize him away from City while there have been suggestions it could take a fee of around £2 million.

Bentley would surely be open to the chance to step up to the Premier League despite being well settled in Bristol.

Would he start?

Not right away. Parker will surely show loyalty to the goalkeeper that was so impressive as his side won promotion to the Premier League last season.

No keeper kept more clean sheets in the Championship last season than Travers (20 in 44 games) and he deserves to start the campaign between the sticks.

However, should things start poorly for the South Coast side and their shot-stopper has some early struggles, Parker would surely be tempted to turn to his summer signing.

What does he offer?

Bentley is a fantastic shot-stopper and has, for the most part, been a hugely reliable keeper for City – keeping them in games and winning them points when they often haven’t deserved them.

Improvements could be made to his distribution while he has been criticised in the past for not commanding his box well enough but as a last line of defence there are few better in the Championship at keeping goals out.

He is a positive dressing room presence as well, which is illustrated by the fact he was given the captain’s armband by Nigel Pearson.