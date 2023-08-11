Saturday's lunchtime kick-off comes from the Coventry Building Society Arena where Coventry City take on Middlesbrough in a rerun of last season's play-off semi-final.

Mark Robins came out on top in May but with Viktor Gyokeres joining Sporting Lisbon and Gus Hamer seemingly on his way to Sheffield United, the Sky Blues look weaker than they did in the business end of 2022/23.

Boro too are lacking in a little firepower - with Cameron Archer back at Aston Villa and Chuba Akpom yet to feature this season due to injury - but they put three past Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup in midweek and will be keen to build on that performance.

Both sides suffered defeat on the opening weekend, with Carrick's men beaten 1-0 by Millwall and Coventry losing 2-1 to Leicester City, and will be gunning to kick-start their promotion pushes with a victory.

Ahead of Saturday's clash between two promotion hopefuls, we've outlined the starting XI we expect the Boro boss to name...

GK: Seny Dieng

Summer signing Seny Dieng is still settling in at Boro but retains the backing of Carrick as their number one.

There was little he could do to keep out Romain Esse's winner last weekend but he's yet to really show the Teesside fans what he's about.

RB: Paddy McNair

Injuries mean that the versatile Paddy McNair is once again in line to start at right-back.

As a result, the 28-year-old is set for a duel with diminutive and tricky Coventry left wing-back Jay Dasilva.

CB: Darragh Lenihan

Gyokeres' exit earlier in the window should mean Darragh Lenihan has a quieter afternoon than he otherwise might've but Coventry are not short of forward firepower.

New arrivals Ellis Simms and Haji Wright could start together for the first time, which means the experienced Lenihan will need to have his wits about him.

CB: Dael Fry

Dael Fry will need to have a huge pre-season after his injury worries

Talk about Dael Fry securing a Premier League move has gone quiet this summer but the defender's stock at the Riverside remains high.

He should start alongside Lenihan at centre-back.

LB: Hayden Coulson

Boro are close to adding to their options at left-back, with Dane Lukas Engel set to join from Silkeborg IF but for the time being, Hayden Coulson remains the obvious option.

The impending arrival of Engel should act as extra motivation for Coulson as he looks to cement his place in the side.

CM: Hayden Hackney

Surely one of the first names on the teamsheet, academy product Hayden Hackney has been a mainstay under Carrick and that's not expected to change any time soon.

His energy and ability to progress the ball are vital to what the Boro boss wants his side to do and with Hamer likely to be absent on Saturday, he could be the difference-maker in midfield.

CM: Dan Barlaser

Were Carrick to pick his side based purely on last weekend's defeat to Millwall, he'd likely be doing all he could to get Jonny Howson back in the XI in place of Dan Barlaser but the midfielder was excellent against Huddersfield - setting up two of the goals - and could now start alongside Hackney in midfield.

Howson did not get a full pre-season and will likely regain his place at some point but giving Barlaser the start gives the skipper more time to get back to full match fitness.

RM: Marcus Forss

Isaiah Jones is banging on the door after an impressive display against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup in midweek, which saw the pacey wide man bag his first goal of the season, but even so you'd back Marcus Forss to keep his place.

Having been converted to a right-winger from a striker by Carrick, Forss' nous in and around the box could be really useful given Chuba Akpom is likely to still be missing.

CAM: Matt Crooks

Matt Crooks' physicality looks likely to be a real asset again in the ongoing absence of Akpom.

He can cause real problems when he's at his best but may be running out of chances to lock down a spot in the XI with injured players set to come back soon.

LM: Riley McGree

Competition for places is certainly no bad thing and Sammy Silvera can count himself a little unlucky if he doesn't make the starting line up after a strong display against Huddersfield.

But Riley McGree, who scored a brilliant goal against the Terriers himself, is the incumbent and should reprise his position against the Sky Blues.

ST: Morgan Rogers

Carrick confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both Akpom and Josh Coburn are not ready to return to the starting XI, which suggests that summer signing Morgan Rogers will start up top again.

A forward but not necessarily an out-and-out number nine, Rogers will be tested against another physical backline when he comes up against Coventry.