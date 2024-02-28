When Dan Barlaser made the move to Middlesbrough from Championship rivals Rotherham United in January 2023, it was seen as a very smart signing from Michael Carrick's side.

The former Newcastle United midfielder proved he was a Championship standard player during the first half of last season for the Millers, and Boro swooped to sign him at the end of January for a reported fee of £900,000, according to Teesside Live, in what seemed like a bargain deal.

Many saw Barlaser as a natural replacement for Jonny Howson, who is approaching the latter stages of his career at the age of 35 and Boro were able to snap up a similar player in his prime for less than seven figures.

However, it's fair to say that the Gateshead-born midfielder hasn't quite lived up to expectations at the Riverside Stadium, and the club may look to dip into the transfer market in the summer in a bid to replace him unless he ups his game in the remaining weeks of the season.

Dan Barlaser's time at Middlesbrough so far

Barlaser had started all 28 of Rotherham United's Championship games during the first-half of the 2022/23 season, so he came with a good reputation and slotted straight into Michael Carrick's squad,

But he found it difficult to break into the starting 11 following his arrival, making 11 league appearances after joining late in January, but just three of those were starts.

Having come into a side that were flying high in the league, it was understandable that Barlaser found it difficult to break into the starting 11 and would have been looking to make more of an impact this season.

He has started more games this season, but his performances have been hit-and-miss, and supporters took to social media following the club's recent defeat to Plymouth to make their feelings known about Barlaser, claiming he should be dropped for the upcoming fixtures.

Another fan meanwhile cannot believe that other supporters seem to rate Barlaser after seeing his contributions this season.

There is clearly a good player in there somewhere as Barlaser showed with Rotherham, but at the moment things just aren't going right for the midfielder, and a clip of the 27-year-old tracking back slowly against Plymouth at the weekend in a move that resulted in a goal has angered sections of fans more.

He's still popular with Carrick and has played 31 times this season, including 23 games in the league, 21 of them being starts.

According to Fotmob, Barlaser is in the top 10% of Championship players in his position for expected assists (4.16), successful passes (1,455), chances created (47) and successful crosses (36), so stats-wise, it isn't all bad for

Dan Barlaser's Championship stats 2023/24 - As Per Fotmob Passing accuracy 89.0% Long ball accuracy 58.5% Dribble success 58.8% Tackles won 59.1% Duels won 53.0% Aerial duels won 60.7% Stats Correct As Of February 28, 2024

This shows that there have been aspects of his game that have been impressive this season, but equally, there are certain attacking aspects of his game, like shooting, and touches in the opposition box that rank lowly compared to other players.

You feel as if Barlaser has the rest of the season to try and replicate some of the form he showed at Rotherham United in a bid to remain part of Carrick's side for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Middlesbrough may dip into the transfer market to replace Barlaser

Given Barlaser's recent form, you wouldn't be surprised if the club dipped into the transfer market to see if there were any suitable replacements in the summer.

The club still have some of Chuba Akpom's £10.5million transfer fee burning a hole in their pocket, and they could look to spend some of it on a midfielder, as well as presumably signing a striker.

There is a likelihood as well that failure to win promotion will bring the sale of Hayden Hackney, which means multiple midfielders may need to be signed.

If the club were to sign a new player in his position, it puts Barlaser's future at the Riverside Stadium at risk, and with a contract until 2026, you'd have thought Boro would want a decent transfer fee for the player.

Since the end of November, the ex-Newcastle man has started all but one league game for the club, but after their dismal defeat to Plymouth on Saturday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Carrick make changes for their upcoming game against Stoke City.

Carrick has plenty of options when all fit, with Jonny Howson, Hackney and Lewis O'Brien all perhaps ahead of Barlaser in the pecking order, so it wouldn't be a shock if in the coming weeks we see less of him in the starting 11.

If Barlaser fails to perform well from here on in, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's replaced in the summer - the ex-Rotherham man has a point to prove from now until May.