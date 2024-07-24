Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard has revealed that he never considered leaving the Stadium of Light this summer after penning a fresh deal with the club.

The 24-year-old had been a target for both Ipswich Town and French side RC Lens, now under the management of former Sunderland target, Will Still, across periods of the summer transfer window to date, however talk surrounding his future has now been quashed following the signing of a fresh one-year extension on Wearside.

Regis Le Bris' first pre-season at the Stadium of Light is gathering pace as he looks to add experience to a youthful side which struggled for consistency throughout the second half of last season, eventually succumbing to a 16th-place finish.

Regardless, Ballard was one of those who emerged from the conclusion of the campaign with mass credit for his performances in defence, and supporters will no doubt be delighted that his solitary focus is on the upcoming Championship season.

Dan Ballard addresses prior exit talk after signing Sunderland contract extension

Given his exploits at second tier level, it was to the surprise of very few that Ballard emerged as a target for the newly-promoted Tractor Boys upon their return to the Premier League, as well as the aforementioned Ligue 1 outfit, Lens.

Despite the exit talk that has surrounded the Northern Ireland international throughout the off-season and pre-season, Ballard has revealed his own stance on the matter, as quoted by the Northern Echo as saying: "Trying something new didn't come to my mind."

"I like it here, I like the area, the people, I'm comfortable here. Now it's about pushing myself, trying to improve myself and hopefully helping the team.

"Sunderland gave me the opportunity to come and play in the Championship. I've really enjoyed my time here so far, and when they came forward to talk about a new deal it was the only thing I wanted to do."

Dan Ballard can build on two impressive Sunderland seasons after signing new contract

Since joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2022, Ballard's development has reached profound heights, earning him the reputation as one of the best centre-backs in the EFL, making Sunderland's initial £2 million investment a bargain, with the club reportedly holding a valuation of approximately £20 million on his services nowadays.

The 24-cap international was an impressive figure throughout his first campaign in red and white under Tony Mowbray, despite only making 19 appearances as a result of injuries.

However, his game blossomed the most in what was a chaotic season at the Stadium of Light last campaign, being a mainstay alongside Luke O'Nien at the heart of the defence.

His tally of three goals no doubt contributed to an average rating of 7.11 across 43 second tier outings, as well as recording strong defensive metrics such as 12 clean sheets, 4.2 clearances, 5.7 ball recoveries, 1.2 tackles and only being dribbled past 0.3 times per game.

Dan Ballard's 23/24 Championship Season Total Matches Played 43 Goals 3 Team of the Week 3 Clean Sheets 12 Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 5.7 Dribbled Past per Game 0.3 Clearances per Game 4.2 Error led to Goal 0 Duels Won per Game 5.4 Average Rating 7.11 All stats as per Sofascore

Le Bris will be made aware of Ballard's quality as the season progresses, having only been able to cast an eye on his attributes in the Black Cats' pre-season opener against South Shields for 45 minutes, with it being revealed afterwards that the centre-back sustained a knee issue.

Ballard has revealed that the decision to undergo surgery was the right one in the long-term, despite the likelihood of missing the opening trio of competitive games under the new French boss.

"It was the right decision, no real dramas. I might miss the first couple of games but I'm hoping to be back and hopefully get another 40 or 50 games next season," Ballard added about his small setback.

It's clear that Sunderland are looking to inject new life into their squad across what remains of the transfer window, but after the signings of Simon Moore and Alan Browne, tying one of their prized assets down to yet another contract extension is a pivotal piece of business in both the short and long-term future for both club and player.