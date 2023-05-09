Dan Ballard has issued a message to Sunderland supporters following their 3-0 win over Preston North End on Monday.

The victory secured a play-off place for the Black Cats as it saw them move above Millwall into the top six on the final day of the regular season.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke sealed an emphatic win to qualify for the team for the promotion shootout.

Tony Mowbray’s side will face Luton Town in a two-legged semi-final for a place at Wembley Stadium at the end of the month.

Can Sunderland earn Premier League promotion?

Promotion to the Premier League is on the line, with Sunderland seeking back-to-back promotions having won the League One play-offs under Alex Neil last year.

Ballard issued a message to supporters following the important victory.

The defender posted a photo of the team celebrating as they clinched a top six finish.

“Incredible lads,” wrote Ballard, via Instagram.

The defender has been a crucial part of the side this season, having signed from Arsenal in the summer.

It was Ballard’s former side Millwall that missed out as a result of Sunderland’s win.

The Lions threw away a 3-1 lead at home to rival Blackburn Rovers, losing 4-3 due to a late winner from Ben Brereton Diaz in a dramatic final day of the regular Championship season.

Injury issues have prevented Ballard from playing a bigger role in Mowbray’s side this campaign, but the defender has been a standout figure in many of his 19 appearances in the league.

The centre back will be hoping he can make a return to action for the play-offs, having not featured in the side since the 1-1 draw with Luton in March.

It could be against the Hatters that he makes his return, with Rob Edwards side the visitor this Saturday when Sunderland host the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Can Sunderland beat Luton Town in the play-off semi-final?

It was a 1-1 draw the last time the two sides met, indicating that it will be another close game when the teams compete next weekend.

Both sides ended the season in good form, with Sunderland going unbeaten in their last nine, compared to Luton doing the same over their last 14 games.

Edwards’ side may be tipped as the favourites given their third place finish in the Championship table.

But Luton missed out on a place at Wembley despite earning a top six finish last year, compared to Sunderland who won their play-off battle in the third tier so perhaps that experience will give them the edge.