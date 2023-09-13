Sunderland take on Queens Park Rangers in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season which saw the Black Cats lose their opening two league games, Tony Mowbray's side have significantly improved in recent weeks.

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to three games with an emphatic 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light before the international break and they currently sit ninth in the table.

It will be a tough test against a QPR side who themselves have been resurgent of late with two wins in their last four games, including an impressive 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough last time out.

The Black Cats are sweating over the fitness of defender Dan Ballard, who has been away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

What is the latest Dan Ballard injury news?

Ballard missed Northern Ireland's 4-2 defeat against Slovenia on Thursday night and manager Michael O'Neill provided an update on the defender prior to Sunday's game against Kazakhstan.

"Hopefully Daniel will come through training today. He hasn’t done any training as such, he’s done work with the fitness team and we are optimistic he will come through tonight and be available for selection tomorrow," O'Neill said, quoted via the Belfast Telegraph.

"We’re stretched, there’s no doubt about that. We have as many as four or five players who would play in our back four – and our strongest back four – not available to us.

"But it gives opportunities to other players and I still think that the team that we select tomorrow night will be strong."

Ballard did feature against Kazakhstan, playing the whole 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat for O'Neill's side as their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 suffered another blow.

As O'Neill said, his options at centre-back were stretched, so it remains to be seen whether Ballard was rushed back before he was ready, but after seemingly coming through the game unscathed, he should be fit for Sunderland this weekend.

It will be a huge boost for Mowbray to have Ballard available as the 23-year-old has been an ever-present so far in the league and his strength and aerial presence will be useful to deal with QPR's physicality on Saturday.

Ballard was linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham United this summer, but he remained at the Stadium of Light and after the departure of Danny Batth to Norwich City, he has been partnered by Luke O'Nien at the heart of defence this season.

What next for Sunderland?

With the Championship returning after the international break, it is the start of a busy period for Sunderland.

The Black Cats face back-to-back away games against QPR and Blackburn Rovers this week before hosting Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light next Sunday.

Mowbray will be delighted to have Ballard available for the trip to Loftus Road and he could hand debuts to the club's four deadline day signings, Nazariy Rusin, Timothee Pembele, Adil Aouchiche and Mason Burstow.

After the comprehensive victory against Southampton last time out, Mowbray will be hoping his side can pick up where they left off against the R's this weekend.