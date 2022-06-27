Dan Ballard from Arsenal to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Arsenal defender Dan Ballard could now be heading to Sunderland this summer after his proposed move to Burnley seemingly fell through.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Black Cats have now joined the race to secure the young defender’s signature after Burnley pulled out of their effort to sign him.

The Northern Ireland international is seemingly looking likely to depart Arsenal permanently this summer following loan spells with Blackpool and Millwall in the last two seasons

With that being said, here, we’ve weighed up everything there is to know about the transfer.

Is it a good potential move?

I think this is a really good move for both the player and the club.

Ballard showed at Millwall last campaign that he is more than capable of featuring regularly at this level, and at 21-years-old, he is only going to improve going forwards.

After a season of playing regular matches at a good level, you would think that Ballard would not want to go back to Arsenal just to feature in academy matches, and he is unlikely to make a breakthrough into the first team, so a move away makes sense.

Available for a reported relatively low fee, whoever secures Ballard’s signature this summer will likely make a profit on him in a few years time, too.

Would he start?

You would have to assume Alex Neil would start Ballard were he to make the move to the Stadium of Light.

Paying a reported £2 million for a player not seen as a starter would be a bit of a waste for the Black Cats this summer.

Not only that though, Ballard showed last campaign that he can play well at Championship level, whereas Sunderland’s current centre-halves were playing in the third-tier last season.

Ballard will surely seek assurances about his playing time prior to making the move, so I think if this one goes through, he will be a regular in Alex Neil’s defence.

What does he offer?

Dan Ballard has plenty to offer.

Somewhat of an old-school central defender, he has been likened by some people associated with Arsenal to Gunners legend Tony Adams.

Along with his playing style, he brings with him good experience at a good level considering his age.

This will only strengthen the Sunderland back line on their return to the second tier, particularly at centre-back where they are looking particularly light at present.

As such, Ballard can offer plenty in terms of ability, experience and to be quite frank, numbers ahead of Sunderland’s 2022/23 Championship campaign.

He would certainly be a good signing for the Black Cats.