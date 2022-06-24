Dan Ballard from Arsenal to Burnley: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Dan Ballard’s future has come under scrutiny this summer following a loan stint at Millwall last season.

The defender played 31 times in the Championship as the Lions narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

His previous playing experience at senior level includes a loan move to League One with Blackpool, where he played 25 times during their promotion campaign.

However, it is now being reported that the 22-year old could be set to depart Arsenal on a permanent basis with Football Insider claiming that Burnley are likely to be his next destination.

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a solid signing for the Clarets, especially given the relatively low £2 million reported transfer sum.

The youngster has a lot of potential and could be a good fit for Vincent Kompany’s style of play.

Burnley have also lost the likes of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee this summer, so having Ballard come in makes him a natural replacement for the two experienced defenders.

Would he start?

The loss of Mee and Tarkowski means that a starting berth could be likely for Ballard.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

Nathan Collins has also been linked with a potential move away from Turf Moor this summer, which would all but guarantee that the Arsenal man is coming in to play as a starting player.

The centre back became a regular starter for Millwall last season and is now ready to make that move to a top second division side as a consistent presence in the lineup.

What does he offer?

Ballard is a strong defender, with an imposing presence on the pitch. He is comfortable in possession and can play out from the back.

This makes him a good fit for modern defensive duties, which Kompany will likely be looking to instil in his new side.

He is also strong in the air, reads the game well and at 22 he still has plenty of room to grow and continue developing into a top class centre back.