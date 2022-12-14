Dan Ballard delivers encouraging update after previous injury setback for Sunderland

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard has admitted his start to life at the club has been tough due to injury but he is excited to make a contribution as he steps up his return to fitness.

The Northern Ireland international joined in the summer in a deal that was seen as a real coup for the Black Cats but he made just three league appearances before suffering a fractured foot.

Since then, it’s been about recovery and Ballard took a big step on Monday as he featured for Sunderland’s U21 side as they beat Reading.

The next step will be to get into Tony Mowbray’s XI and the defender reflected on the setback as he pushes to play a part over the festive period.

“I am just hoping I have used the time wisely and I can come back and, after a few games, be fitter and stronger than I was before. Of course it is never nice to be injured. This injury in particular has been extremely tough. The timing of it and with the injury itself.

“I’m really excited now and it gives me that drive to go and challenge for my spot again.”

The verdict

This was a real boost for Sunderland as Ballard has proven himself to be a good player at this level and he had started the campaign well.

So, to have him back involved will help Mowbray a lot but he will know that he can’t rush the defender back considering how long he has been absent.

Nevertheless, you would expect Ballard to play in the coming games and he will hope to help Sunderland to get back on track after the loss to West Brom.

