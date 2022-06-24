Dan Bachmann from Watford to Man United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Watford had a poor season last year and as a result suffered relegation down to the Championship.

This summer new manager Rob Edwards will be keen to make additions to his side allowing them to compete at the top of the table in the hope for promotion back up next season.

However, they could also be let to lose a player this summer with The Athletic claiming that Manchester United are interested in striking a move for goalkeeper Dan Bachmann.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 12 Premier League appearances for the Hornets and although having the opportunity to be the number one with his current side this season, the offer from Manchester United could be one too good to turn down.

Is it a good potential move?

This is a good potential move as long as the goalkeeper doesn’t get his hopes up about why he’s going there.

With the increasing likelihood that Dean Henderson will be leaving Old Trafford this summer, the Red Devils will be looking for a replacement for him and considering the goalkeeper was exposed to Premier League football this season he could be a suitable person for the job.

Furthermore, following Watford’s relegation to the Championship, this would be a cheaper transfer as a result therefore making it a good bit of business for United in terms of what they need in the side.

Would he start?

Bachmann would not be part of the starting line-up for Manchester United next season.

The club currently have David de Gea under contract who is a much more experienced goalkeeper and did a better job last season.

The 27-year-old would likely to be coming in as a back up goalkeeper and whilst he would get the odd game here and there possibly in cup games, he would have to do a lot to become the number one at the club.

What does he offer?

For Manchester United, he offers them an option which right now is something they are in need of.

They are looking for cover so if their number one had to come off the field for any reason, they would have someone to bring on in his place, and in Bachmann that is someone with some experience and potential to do a decent job if and when called upon.