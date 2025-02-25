This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United will be aiming to extend their gap at the top of the Championship when they lock horns with Yorkshire and promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently two points clear of the Blades at the summit of the second tier, with three points seemingly crucial towards the Whites making a return to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Taking 72 points and leading the way at the top, Leeds are unbeaten in their last 15 Championship games and will take some stopping to knock them off their perch.

Regardless of which division Leeds find themselves in next season, the club will be tasked with moving a number of players out of Elland Road, with former favourite Jack Harrison on that list.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Premier League outfit Everton, but is set to return to Leeds when his stint at Goodison Park runs out at the end of the campaign.

Our Leeds United fan pundit has outlined his thoughts on a possible Harrison return, and whether the winger will be welcomed back to the club.

Jack Harrison’s Leeds United future emphatically ruled out

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith categorically ruled out Jack Harrison featuring for the club again, highlighting his attitude towards Leeds returning to the second tier as a main factor.

Smith said: “I think it’s very clear to every single Leeds fan and everyone at the club that Harrison has completely burned his bridges at Elland Road, and he won’t ever be welcome back.

“He jumped ship when we needed him after relegation even though he signed a new deal in the April just before, and his actions ever since then, including comments from his mother of all people, just haven’t done anything to mend that relationship, so there’s no going back for him here.

“Added to the fact he’s been truly woeful in an Everton shirt, he now finds himself in a very tricky spot when it comes to what happens to him in the summer, as his parent club don’t want him and his loan club won’t want him on a permanent given that money is well-documented to be quite tight at Goodison Park.

Jack Harrison's 2024/25 loan spell at Everton in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 26 Starts 14 Goals 0 Assists 0 (As of February 24th, 2025)

“I think if Leeds go up, we obviously sell him and the hope for us is that there’s a club out there in the top-flight or the top of the Championship that’s happy to take that risk on him knowing what form he has produced in the Premier League.

"I think the positive for Leeds is given how long he’s been on the books and how his contract has extended his time here, any fee of a decent size brings a positive outcome in terms of PSR, so it allows us to just cash in as soon as the first decent offer comes, because we want keep him.”

Jack Harrison, Leeds United departure is best for all parties

Given the damning views Leeds United fans have on Jack Harrison, it appears that his future at Elland Road is at a non-existent stage.

Failing to record a single attacking contribution in the Premier League this season, it may be worth the 28-year-old dropping down to the second tier to rediscover confidence in his own playing game, before having another shot at top-flight football.

Despite such a downward spiral in form, there will be plenty of suitors in the Championship who will be aiming to bolster their squads ahead of next season, and Harrison simply must move on to get some stability in his career and get it moving in a forward direction.