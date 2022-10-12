Damning claim made about Steve Bruce and his West Brom staff

An unnamed West Bromwich Albion player expressed multiple times to their agent that he had felt a lack of preparation from Steve Bruce and his coaching staff, according to The Athletic.

The 61-year-old was sacked by the Baggies on Monday after a poor start to the 2022/23 Championship season, with the West Midlands club in the relegation zone after winning just one of their first 13 games.

Albion have confirmed that his backroom staff, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, and Alex Bruce, have also departed.

The search for Bruce’s replacement is underway but since his departure, some damning claims have emerged about the seasoned boss and his coaching staff.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that a player’s representative has informed them that their client suggested that they had felt a lack of preparation from the coaching staff on multiple occasions.

It is understood that throughout Bruce’s time in charge at The Hawthorns, there was also a concern from some at the club about a lack of attention to detail while his standing among the players is said to have diminished due to his tumultuous time at Newcastle United.

U21s coach Richard Beale will lead the first team until a permanent appointment is made with assistance from James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

The Verdict

These are damning claims from within the club and highlight one of the potential reasons why Bruce’s tenure at West Brom was unsuccessful.

There’s no denying his experience and previous success as a manager but the 61-year-old never appeared to hit his stride at The Hawthorns and supporters have been calling for a change for some time now.

It remains to be seen where Bruce will go next but you’d imagine that at his age, he will want to step back into management at some point.

Albion fans will be more concerned, however, about who replaces him in the dugout.