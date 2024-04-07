This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland announced a major departure in recent days with the news that chief operating officer (COO) Steve Davison would leave the club at the end of the season.

Davison had been in the role at the Stadium of Light since the end of the 2020/21 season, and had overseen the club's promotion to the Championship in 2022.

The Black Cats were a club on the up, and reached the play-offs last season, where they were defeated by eventual play-off champions Luton Town, but it was still a successful season on the whole, considering it was their first season at Championship level since 2017/18.

However, things have gone badly for Sunderland this season, and sacking Tony Mowbray in December has badly backfired, with the club having to settle for mid-table mediocrity under Mike Dodds after Michael Beale's unsuccessful spell in charge.

Supporters have also been unhappy with off-field matters, which comes under Davison's remit. This came to a head in January when Sunderland decorated one of their home bars in Newcastle United colours ahead of a game against their bitter rivals in the FA Cup.

Understandably, this didn't go down too well, and the Stadium of Light has not been a happy place as of late.

Sunderland fan pundit isn't surprised at Steve Davison's departure

Whilst Steve Davison isn't responsible for footballing matters, so he can't be blamed for what's happened on the pitch, he is responsible for non-football affairs.

There were positive strides, such as overseeing the women's team's promotion to the Championship, and he has helped take international women's football to the Stadium of Light, along with securing Women's Rugby World Cup action at the ground in 2025.

Related Positive weeks are on the horizon for Sunderland after Blackburn humiliation: View The return of Sunderland's Jack Clarke could spark an upturn in the Black Cats' form

Whilst these bring revenue into the club, there has been a bad taste left in the mouths of supporters following the Black Cats Bar debacle ahead of the Newcastle United fixture.

Speaking to FLW, our Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, said: “Steve Davison leaving is something I think we could all see coming after the whole thing with the derby, he was probably at the centre of that.

“I know the club have placed on record the good things he has done and they've fone quite a nice tribute to him in the statement, but it’s clearly the right move and as someone who’s reportedly a Newcastle fan, it’s not someone you really want employed at Sunderland football club.

"He’s done some decent things, and we’ve definitely improved off the pitch, but there have been other things which have just been awful.

"There’s not too much feeling towards it, but because of the more recent bad stuff, there are a lot of people who are happy to see the back of him.”

There's a big summer ahead for Sunderland

Sunderland's supporters are understandably disgruntled after recent events, and need to sort themselves out in the summer.

Easter Monday's 5-1 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers was humiliating and showed that things desperately need to change at the club.

Sunderland's last five league finishes Season Finish 2018/19 5th - League One 2019/20 8th - League One 2020/21 4th - League One 2021/22 5th - League One 2022/23 6th - Championship

The next managerial appointment is huge for Sunderland, and they need to appoint someone who's able to bring the supporters back onside after a rough few months.

A season that promised so much for Sunderland has fizzled out into nothing, and being such a big club, supporters rightfully have very high expectations.

However, the 2024/25 season will represent a fresh start for the Black Cats, and they need to put a dismal few months behind them.

There are some big decisions to be made, and Sunderland can't afford to continue to disregard their loyal supporters.