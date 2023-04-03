Damien Duff has admitted his concerns regarding Acun Ilicali’s potential investment into Shelbourne FC.

The Turkish businessman has previously been linked with taking over at Dundalk, but talks fell through over a stake in the League of Ireland club.

This has reportedly seen Ilicali move onto Duff’s side Shelbourne.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior has mentioned that if the Tigers were to become the parent club to another side then the two teams should look to utilise a similar playing style.

This has caught the attention of Duff, who is now in his second season in charge at the club.

The former winger led a successful first 12 months in what is his first role as manager in football.

A 7th place finish was a respectable result in the club’s first season back in the top flight, with a run to the cup final also bringing some further excitement.

The 44-year old has claimed he has no insider information on any potential deal, but has raised some concerns over what the deal could mean for Shelbourne.

“The way I see football is, a manager and a staff work at a football club to mould a team and build their style of play, how they play,” said Duff, via the Irish Independent.

“I guess it would be worrying at any club in the world if that was to change,

"It's not for me, I am just the manager, I know [the media] and the odd person might ask for my opinion but it's for the board, them upstairs making the right decision for the football club, the fans, everyone.

"I think the place – the club, the squad, team, fans, Tolka Park – is in a brilliant place here, it would be great if someone did take over where everything was aligned but I don't know how close anything is.

"As a player and now as a manager I am always fascinated by football, until something happens I have no real interest.

“If something happens that affects the club, the fans, everybody, me, the staff, we will see but hand on heart I don't have a Danny La Rue [clue].

"A lot of people speak about budgets.

“I wouldn't look for my budget to be quadrupled – give me half of it, let's go.

“I love our guys, I still want to do impressive things with our group and our squad and I think we will do, but budgets, it's all ifs and maybes.

"And there's not enough players to go around this league, if the budget was quadrupled who am I going to get?

“No point in having money if you've no one to spend it on.

"Burning a hole in your pocket is great but there's not enough players to go around, you go the UK market, loans, something I wouldn't be keen on, you might have money but nowhere to spend it."

Duff is coming at this from the point of view of his own side and wanting the best for Shelbourne and not the best for Hull, or any other club.

That could leave his position in question if Ilicali did complete a deal to take over Shelbourne.

Ultimately, these comments won’t have too big of an impact at Hull as their vision likely won’t be hindered by Duff in any way as there’s nothing he can really do about the situation.

Duff has always spoken his mind very openly and it is refreshing to hear him talk about the game in such a way, but at the end of the day Ilicali will carry through his vision for the Tigers one way or another.