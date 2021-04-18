‘Damage done’, ‘Keep it coming please’ – These Swindon fans react as club confirm significant decision

John Sheridan is no longer the manager of Swindon Town after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon last night.

The result at Plough Lane was the Robins’ fifth successive loss and means they are seven points off safety with just four games to play.

Sheridan swapped league rivals Wigan Athletic for Swindon back in November 2020, having already worked under owner Lee Power at Irish side Waterford.

Winning just eight of his matches in charge, the performance against the Dons yesterday was seemingly the final straw for both the Swindon board and Sheridan.

The 56-year-old revealed after the match that he was going to resign from his position as manager, which seemed to indicate that he felt like there was no more he could do to arrest the slide.

That’s exactly what Sheridan has done as there’s no indication that he’s been sacked, but rather left of his own accord and by the looks of things the players may have given the fight for survival up as well judging by their performance.

The Robins will now need a miracle to survive and Sheridan’s assistant Tommy Wright will now take the reins, with Lee Peacock assisting him.

Town fans have been reacting to this morning’s unsurprising news on social media and whilst many agree with the decision, it’s owner/chairman Power who is taking the brunt of the criticism.

Haven’t read the statement yet but I hope it doesn’t thank John for his efforts? The man couldn’t even decide on a Captain ffs. — Ian (@IanM_81) April 18, 2021

This is great news, but let's not forget that Power is the main person who needs to leave this club, until he has gone we will be rotten from the top down. #FanPowerNotLeePower #powerout — Power Out (@PowerOut_STFC) April 18, 2021

I would like to say that the people of Swindon and fans of the club will never thank you for that pitiful so called effort. — Richard Kornat (@kornish81) April 18, 2021

Champagne is on ice. When is the statement saying Power has crawled away and left being announced ? Not forgetting that Anderson has left ? One down, to to go. 👊 — RealPaddyStavros®🎗 (@PaddyStavros) April 18, 2021

Stage one complete. Next in line is the owner. Keep it coming please. — Spencer Twitchen (@STFCSPENCER) April 18, 2021

Gutted we're in this position and baffled at the decision to keep him on the last time he spoke of resigning. But I wish John Sheridan all the best for the future. The club statement is correct to say its been a difficult time for him personally. — SeasideReds🏆🍻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#KillTheBill (@RedsssSeaside) April 18, 2021

To late ! Damage done — Ian Yates (@ianyates3) April 18, 2021

“winning eight of his thirty one games in charge” – surprised it was that many. Should have gone several games ago. — Carl McQueen (@CarlSMcQueen) April 18, 2021

Irrelevant. Get Power gone. — Andy Richardson (@andyrichardson_) April 18, 2021