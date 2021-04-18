Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Damage done’, ‘Keep it coming please’ – These Swindon fans react as club confirm significant decision

John Sheridan is no longer the manager of Swindon Town after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon last night.

The result at Plough Lane was the Robins’ fifth successive loss and means they are seven points off safety with just four games to play.

Sheridan swapped league rivals Wigan Athletic for Swindon back in November 2020, having already worked under owner Lee Power at Irish side Waterford.

Winning just eight of his matches in charge, the performance against the Dons yesterday was seemingly the final straw for both the Swindon board and Sheridan.

The 56-year-old revealed after the match that he was going to resign from his position as manager, which seemed to indicate that he felt like there was no more he could do to arrest the slide.

That’s exactly what Sheridan has done as there’s no indication that he’s been sacked, but rather left of his own accord and by the looks of things the players may have given the fight for survival up as well judging by their performance.

The Robins will now need a miracle to survive and Sheridan’s assistant Tommy Wright will now take the reins, with Lee Peacock assisting him.

Town fans have been reacting to this morning’s unsurprising news on social media and whilst many agree with the decision, it’s owner/chairman Power who is taking the brunt of the criticism.


