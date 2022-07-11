Dale Stephens from Burnley to Derby County: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Derby County are interested in a move for free agent midfielder Dale Stephens, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 33-year-old was released at the end of his contract at Burnley this summer after playing a minor role from the fringes in the Clarets’ final two seasons in the Premier League.

Stephens was one of the best ball playing midfielders in the Championship in his Brighton and Hove Albion days, making the step up to the Premier League with ease with the Seagulls.

He also has plenty of League One experience from spells at Charlton Athletic, Oldham Athletic and Southampton.

Is it a good potential move?

The Rams are beginning to build an impressive core of senior players at Pride Park, but they do not want to go overboard and lose the youthful exuberance that inspired them to some excellent results last term.

It would not be a surprise to see all four of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley and Krystian Bielik depart before the end of the window though, and for that reason Stephens would be a smart pick-up, if he is able to prove his fitness.

Would he start?

Should the above quartet stay at the club, then it is unlikely that Stephens would be first choice, given how little he has played in the last couple of seasons.

Bielik would walk into the team, with potentially Louis Thompson alongside him if Bird does leave, right now this feels like a signing to bulk out their squad.

At this stage of his career it is unclear whether Stephens could handle week in week out starts and therefore Derby could offer him a manageable rotation role.

What does he offer?

Experience and a role model for one, some of the upcoming crop at Derby would be delighted to emulate what Stephens has achieved in his career, and with Liam Rosenior set to implement a possession-based brand of football, the 33-year-old is well-suited to the step down two divisions and should contribute.

Stephens has an excellent football brain and he could become an effective deep lying playmaker for the Rams, and someone to replace Max Bird if he does leave the club this summer.