Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build on a disappointing end to the 2020/21 campaign by making a push for a top half finish next season under Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

The likes of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliot were stand out performers for the Lancashire outfit as they achieved a lower mid table finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Like many clubs up and down the country, Rovers will be now be looking to strengthen their current squad ahead of next season, whilst they will also be looking to ward off interest in Armstrong in particular for as long as they can.

However, it does appear increasingly likely that the in-form striker could depart for pastures new, with several Premier League clubs having already been linked with a move for a player who has probably done enough to justify a move to the top flight.

Here, we take an early look at how Blackburn Rovers’ starting XI could look in 2021/22.