Dale, Bowler, Patino: The Blackpool FC weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Blackpool started their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

The sudden exit of Neil Critchley to Aston Villa has rocked the Tangerines this summer and it is important for Michael Appleton to start well in the dugout after a disappointing 2021/22 season with Lincoln City.

The Seasiders are not able to compete financially towards the top end of the division, or even the top half, putting further importance on how clever and unique they can be in the market.

That has seen the club prioritise loan signings this summer, with Bloomfield Road clearly a destination that Premier League clubs are very comfortable allowing their younger players to visit on a temporary basis.

Blackpool travel to a Stoke City side on Saturday who looked all at sea at times in their opening weekend 2-0 defeat at Millwall.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the Blackpool transfer headlines you might have missed…

Charlie Patino

Patino arrived earlier this week from Arsenal, the Tangerines’ fourth loan addition of the transfer window, to offer the Appleton another option in midfield.

The 18-year-old scored for the Gunners in a 5-1 League Cup victory over Sunderland last season, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Championship.

Appleton had a great record at bringing in and developing exciting loanees in his time at Lincoln, and his desire to replicate that at Blackpool is clear to see.

Owen Dale

Some of Appleton’s comments that emerged this week, suggest that Owen Dale is likely to move away before the end of the transfer window.

Portsmouth are an interested party and it would be a positive for the 23-year-old’s development, if he was a first team regular in a League One promotion, following a stop-start first campaign with Blackpool last term.

The Tangerines also have a dearth of talent in attacking areas that gives Appleton greater room for manoeuvre than in other positions.

Josh Bowler

Bowler’s future remains up in the air, with the club’s star player out of contract at the end of the season.

Appleton confirmed that talks have taken place between the club and Bowler’s representatives around an extension, but no progress has been publicised.

It would be a surprise to see a new deal agreed, but also for the club to cash in, with Blackpool looking far more likely to maintain second tier status this season, if Bowler sticks around for one more campaign.