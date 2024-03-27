Highlights Leicester City aims to return to top form against Bristol City to maintain their lead in the Championship table.

Leicester City will be hoping to get themselves back to winning ways when they face Bristol City on Friday.

The Foxes may not be overly pleased that they are away from home, especially with the club needing points to climb to the top of the Championship table again, ahead of Leeds United.

Not only do they need to win to try and regain their status as league leaders, but they also need these points to ensure they don't fall out of the top two altogether.

Considering they have been in a very strong position for much of the 2023/24 campaign, it would be a tragedy from their point of view if they are unable to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But their destiny is still in their own hands and if they can shake off this bad run of form, Enzo Maresca's side will have a great chance to avoid the play-offs.

The Robins, meanwhile, will just be wanting to do as well as they can between now and the end of the campaign to build momentum ahead of next term.

We're focusing on the Foxes in this piece though, as we predict the starting lineup Maresca will go with at Ashton Gate.

GK: Mads Hermansen

Jakub Stolarczyk did well at Stamford Bridge and even saved a penalty from Raheem Sterling, but you feel Hermansen is destined to return to the first 11 for this game.

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Maresca.

LB: James Justin

Callum Doyle started the last game, but he was red carded and in his place, Justin may come in.

With what he can contribute in the final third and the experience he has, you would expect Doyle's potential replacement to put in a good shift in Bristol.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard has been a preferred option alongside Faes for much of the campaign - and the pair may start together again in what could be a crucial clash.

CB: Wout Faes

Faes, with the potential he has, will want to be back in the top flight sooner rather than later.

His contributions at the back could be crucial, although as he showed against Leeds, he can also be a threat from corners.

RB: Hamza Choudhury

Choudhury could start again as a makeshift right-back - and has the experience at this level to do a fairly good job.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks, who joined in the summer, has made some extremely valuable contributions before.

His goal at West Bromwich Albion back in December was majorly important - and you would back him to make an impact at Ashton Gate.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi being fit is a big boost for Leicester at a delicate time for the Foxes, who need to get as many points on the board from now until the end of the season.

With the Nigerian back in contention, the promotion contenders clearly have one of the best midfields in the league.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has been a magnificent asset for the Foxes this term.

Getting into double figures for both goals and assists during the 2023/24 campaign, his side wouldn't be where they are now if they didn't have the midfielder at their disposal.

However, the 25-year-old will know better than anyone that promotion isn't guaranteed, and that will give him extra motivation to perform well.

If they don't get promoted, him performing well for the remainder of the campaign will surely earn him a move back to the top tier.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi scored an excellent goal at Stamford Bridge and could be just as much of a threat as the likes of Jamie Vardy and Abdul Fatawu.

He will be keen to have a strong end to the season, so he can take this momentum into the next campaign.

RW: Abdul Fatawu

Fatawu's future is reportedly uncertain due to Leicester's transfer embargo.

With this in mind, the winger will be hoping to put himself in the shop window, just in case a permanent switch to the King Power Stadium doesn't materialise.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Vardy was expected to be back after the international break and if he's fully fit, he will surely start.

Scoring a brace against Hull City, the striker is still a key player at 37.