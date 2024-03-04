Leicester City will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Foxes are facing something they haven’t faced all season, as the club is currently on a three-game losing streak, which has seen their lead at the top cut to just three points.

Leicester have lost games against Middlesbrough, Leeds United, and QPR, with the Rs collecting a surprise 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That result means Enzo Maresca’s men have seen their commanding lead shortened to the point where Ipswich Town, Leeds, and Southampton have a chance of not just automatic promotion but winning the Championship title, as it’s just eight points that separate the sides.

The Foxes will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday as they travel to face a Sunderland side who are also on a losing streak and looking increasingly likely out of the play-off race after a turbulent few weeks off the pitch for the club.

As the game approaches, here at Football League World, we have looked at the possible starting XI for Leicester City against Sunderland…

GK: Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen has been Leicester’s number one choice in goal all season when it comes to Championship games, and that will likely not change for this game and the rest of the season.

RB: Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury was given the role of right-back on Saturday as Ricardo Pereira’s replacement.

The 26-year-old is not unfamiliar with the role, having played there a few times this season, and he will likely start there once again against the Black Cats.

CB: Ben Nelson

The Foxes are going to be without Jannik Vestergaard for this match, as the centre-back serves his second suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards.

Young defender Ben Nelson was given a starting role in a surprise move by Maresca, as Callum Doyle and Conor Coady were on the bench for Leicester.

Nelson made his mark as he grabbed the Foxes’ goal in the 2-1 defeat to QPR, and along with his performance, he could start again on Tuesday.

CB: Wout Faes

Wout Faes has formed an excellent partnership with Vestergaard this season, but as mentioned, he will be without his defensive partner once again on Tuesday.

So Faes will be once again the leader for Leicester at the back, and that shouldn’t be an issue, given how well he’s done this season.

LB: James Justin

James Justin has very much made the left-back slot his own this season, and that is shown by his continued presence in that position despite Pereira being out injured.

The 26-year-old has contributed in terms of goals and assists this season, and Maresca will look to him to carry the threat from full-back given Pereira’s absence.

CM: Harry Winks

Harry Winks is arguably the first name on Leicester’s teamsheet every week, as the midfielder has missed one league game all season.

Winks’ presence is still key for the Foxes, as they will hope his experience and technical ability can help their other players as they try to end this poor run of form.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be someone Maresca is looking at to stand up and be counted as they try and get out of this tricky situation.

The midfielder has been excellent all season, and he will no doubt be looking to add to his 10 goals and 12 assists he has grabbed in the Championship.

RW: Issahaku Fatawu

Issahaku Fatawu has been very impressive for Leicester this season, and he will be hoping he can help the club end their winless run.

Fatawu was a hero for the Foxes in their FA Cup triumph last week, and he will hope he can be once again this week, as Leicester search for three points at Sunderland.

CAM: Tom Cannon

Leicester lost Dennis Praet to injury in the game against QPR, so it means Maresca will be looking to find a solution.

One possible answer could be playing Tom Cannon in this role, as he provides support to striker Jamie Vardy. The 21-year-old has to remain patient this season, and he could be handed just his fourth league start on Tuesday.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Stephy Mavididi has been a breath of fresh air for the Foxes this season, with him contributing at the top end of the pitch in terms of goals and assists.

However, the 25-year-old has hit a bit of a dry spell in recent weeks, with his last goal coming against Swansea City. Maresca will hope the winger can rediscover his form for the crucial run-in of the season.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Maresca hasn’t over relied on Jamie Vardy this season, with the striker being called upon in certain games and other times being placed on the bench.

The striker started the game against QPR on the bench but was brought on with half an hour to go. So, with Leicester looking to get back to winning ways, Maresca may call upon Vardy to lead his front line from the off on Tuesday night.