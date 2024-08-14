Highlights Derby County are competing with other Championship clubs for AFC Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison on loan this summer.

Jebbison's arrival may impact Dajaune Brown's development from the Rams' academy, sparking questions about the loan deal.

Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow is another striker linked with Derby, offering more experience compared to Jebbison.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison but will be in direct competition with other Championship clubs.

That's according to HITC, who have reported that Derby are one of seven clubs to have made an approach to bring the young forward to the second tier on loan this summer.

Jebbison joined the Cherries this summer, having left Sheffield United following the conclusion of his contract, with Bournemouth reportedly paying £1.5 million in compensation to avoid a tribunal due to the striker being under the age of 23.

However, it appears that Andoni Iraola is keen to send the 21-year-old out on loan to allow him gain key experience in senior football that he may not get at the Vitality Stadium.

Daniel Jebbison's potential arrival may disrupt Dajaune Brown's development

Despite his high potential and a multitude of clubs chasing Jebbison, there could be concerns about the knock-on effect on Dajaune Brown's career that his arrival may have.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising players to have come out of the Rams' academy in the last few years and spent the latter half of last season on loan at National League side Gateshead.

Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United League Stats (Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 4 (3) 1 (0) 2021-22 8 (1) 0 2022-23 16 (5) 1 (1) 2023-24 1 (0) 0

After spending pre-season with the first team, Brown made the bench for the opening game of the season against Blackburn Rovers and will be hoping to add to his two league appearances that he currently has in the black-and-white of Derby.

With the potential of Jebbison coming in and taking away from the opportunities that could be afforded to Brown, FLW's Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, has questioned the loan deal: "I'm not really sure about this one. Is he much different to Brown?

"They're both young kids, who are both desperate to play and get some minutes, but we've already got that player in Brown, so I don't really see why we'd bring in Jebbison and probably send Brown out on loan."

Related Derby County transfer decision may follow Chesterfield EFL Cup clash: View Dajaune Brown spent the latter half of last season on loan at Gateshead, but spent the whole of pre-season with the Rams.

Derby have been linked with others such as Cauley Woodrow

Jebbison is not the only striker to have been linked with a move to Pride Park in the last week, with Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow also a target for Paul Warne, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 29-year-old offers Derby more experience compared to Jebbison and has proven himself in the Championship before.

The Luton striker has over 200 appearances in the second tier. It would not be a surprise if Warne turned to Woodrow over Jebbison, with the former falling more closely to the 51-year-old's more traditional transfer targets.

However, with the Rams only looking at loaning the Bournemouth starlet, they may be able to bring both to DE24 this summer.

Yet, this may leave Brown searching for a loan of his own, something that Shaun does not want to see: "If we're looking down that route of a young, raw player that hasn't played much at this level yet, we've got our own player there.

"I mean, Jebbison might come in and be brilliant, which would be great. But, I think I would give Brown a go personally."