Dajaku starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Charlton on Saturday

Sunderland will look to make it three wins on the spin in League One this weekend as they host Charlton Athletic.

The Black Cats are in a good place at the moment, losing only one of their nine games and occupying second spot in League One.

They have made the Stadium of Light a fortress, too, boasting a 100% record on home turf so far by winning each of their first six games.

This weekend, they will look to maintain that record and put another three points on the board, as managerless Charlton visit Wearside.

Charlton sacked Nigel Adkins this week after embarking on a dreadful run of form, with Sunderland hoping to add to their woes on Saturday.

Alex Pritchard, who played a part in three of Sunderland’s goals against Crewe in midweek, is expected to be fit for this one having came off with injury at Gresty Road.

He should keep his place in the side, with Elliot Embleton still unavailable having served the first game of his three-match suspension in midweek.

Aiden McGeady made his return in midweek having been struggling with an ankle problem, too, and was taken off in order to be given a rest ahead of this weekend.

We could potentially see a very similar team, then, however Leon Dajaku will be hopeful of starting having came on and scored at Crewe.