Protests surrounding Dai Yongge's ownership of troubled League One outfit Reading FC are set to ramp up after he missed another payment for a tax bill this week.

The Royals are once again under a transfer embargo - albeit outside of the transfer window - but the only slight positive is that players and staff are reported to have been paid for the month of September after there were fears that the money would not land in time.

Calls are strengthening for Yongge to sell up though and depart the Berkshire clubs, with politicians now getting involved in a bid to stop any more potential punishments coming from the EFL.

So far, the only public figure that has been named as an interested party in potentially investing being William Storey - who has failed with takeover bids at Sunderland and Coventry City in the past after his controversial sponsorship agreement in 2019 with Formula One's Haas Racing team, and it remains to be seen who else comes into consideration.

What is Dai Yongge's stance on selling Reading FC?

Despite the financial misdemeanours and the rightful protests of supporters, Yongge has invested a lot of money into Reading and he doesn't seem to want to sell the club unless his hand is forced.

Club statements this year in the wake of Reading's point deductions have claimed that Yongge has been looking for external investment to help fund the club due to his current struggles, which would suggest he wants to stick around.

However, everyone has a price in which they are willing to cash in at, and Yongge's figure has now emerged.

What is Dai Yongge's valuation of Reading FC?

According to a report by The Athletic, Yongge has an idea in mind of what he would like for the club to be bought off of him, and it would be a hefty price to pay.

It is said that Yongge is looking for between £70 million and £80 million to sell the club, and that includes its assets as well.

One of Yongge's holding companies owns the Select Car Leasing Stadium in a £24.5 million deal that was done during his first full season at the club in 2017-18, whilst the state of the art Bearwood training facility for the club, that was opened in 2019, would also be included.

With the most recent set of accounts, per The Athletic, stating that Yongge is still owed £83 million in loans from the club following his significant investment over the years, it could be a case of trying to get that money back - although he may have to settle for less if bidders do not come for the price he wants.

For comparison, it is more than what fellow Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai wants for Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion, with the Baggies lined up for a potential £50 million takeover in the future.

It remains to be seen if anyone matches Yongge's valuation, but with John Percy revealing earlier in the week that at least three parties are considering bidding for the club, there could soon be a light at the end of the tunnel.