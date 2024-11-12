This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dai Yongge has been urged to sell Reading FC with the controversial businessman still struggling to fund the club adequately.

There have been plenty of false dawns at the Select Car Leasing Stadium recently with interested buyers entering a period of exclusivity, but none of these deals have gone through, and it's often felt like groundhog day for Reading supporters.

An unnamed buyer entered a period of exclusivity at the beginning of October, but no further update has been made, leaving supporters in the dark and wondering what exactly is going on behind the scenes.

Despite their off-field woes, Reading have performed admirably on it and sit just outside the play-off places, a remarkable achievement given everything going on, and if they could find an owner to fund them properly, then the sky is the limit for the Royals.

Reading FC concerns outlined

We asked our Reading FC fan pundit, Johnny Hunt, what his biggest concern for the club is, and it's clear that off-field matters are still a huge worry for the club's fanbase.

Speaking to Football League World, Johnny said: "The biggest issue at the club is that Dai Yongge’s still in charge. That’s the bottom line. How much money have we got to keep the club afloat? Are we going to get new owners?

“Dai Yongge’s in some trouble with the Chinese authorities from what we can gather, owing money left, right and centre and selling Reading FC isn’t going to fix the amount of debts and loans that he’s got.

“It’s the ongoing issue around when will we get our club solved, and when will we get new owners in? It keeps dragging on and here we are in November with time flying by and still no definite solution to the problem.

“It’s probably been about a month since they’ve had the exclusivity, and we’ve not heard any news or rumours about what’s happening.

"The only solution for this ongoing issue is for Dai Yongge to sell the club and get out to get new people in to run the club properly and hopefully give the team and the manager, who are doing an amazing job in the circumstances, the support to keep going and keep developing what they’re doing.”

Ruben Selles and the Reading FC players are doing a fantastic job

Considering the lack of investment and the club being in crisis off the pitch, Selles and the players deserve huge credit for performing so well, currently sitting in 9th place.

League One table Position Club P GD Pts 7. Mansfield Town 13 5 24 8. Huddersfield Town 14 7 24 9. Reading 14 1 23 10. Bolton Wanderers 14 -2 23 11. Exeter City 13 4 22

It shows that with a bit of investment the club could quite feasibly be in the mix for promotion, and supporters are fully aware that they've got an excellent manager in the form of the Selles.

During times like these, on-field matters almost take a backseat, with the club's ownership situation probably being the most important thing for supporters, but Selles and his group of players have given Reading something to be proud of.

If Reading can get a takeover completed by January to allow Selles the chance to spend some money, then there's a real chance of the club being in the mix for the play-offs, and everyone at the club will hope that they have more luck with this period of exclusivity than they have in recent times.