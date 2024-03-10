Highlights Owner Dai Yongge willing to sell training ground for funds until takeover, causing concerns for Reading FC fans.

Regular protests for Yongge to sell up, but no exclusivity with potential new owners yet.

Selling training ground would bring short-term cash, but create long-term issues for club's future.

Reading owner Dai Yonnge has confirmed that he is willing to sell the club’s training ground as he looks to raise more funds until a takeover goes through.

Reading FC takeover latest

The off-field issues the League One side have had are well-known, with Ruben Selles’ side having been hit with points deductions this season, which hasn’t helped as they battle to stay in the third tier.

However, the bigger issue for all connected to the club has been the ownership, as the fans are desperate for Yongge to sell up.

To try and speed that process up, there have been regular protests, including one on the pitch during a clash against Port Vale that resulted in the game being abandoned.

Yet, despite their best efforts, they still wait for a takeover to go through, and the longer that drags on, the more issues it’s going to cause as Yongge will be required to fund the club.

Reading FC could sell training ground

Therefore, it was suggested that the club could sell the training ground, Bearwood Park, to bring in some additional finances. And, in an update shared on the club’s official site, Yongge stated that this is a possibility, as he also gave the latest on a potential takeover.

“Mr Dai, is currently evaluating every option at present to secure sufficient funding until new ownership is confirmed. In doing so, he is open to the sale of Bearwood Park, should an appropriate offer be received.

“Whilst dialogue with potential new ownership groups are progressing, as of today no single party has been granted exclusivity. Mr Dai, and representatives, will continue to liaise with interested parties and hope to move forwards at the earliest possible opportunity. Further communication with substantive developments will come as appropriate.”

Reading FC future

This is another concerning update, as whilst selling the training ground would bring a short-term cash injection, it’s going to present them with problems further down the line, not to mention the issues for Selles and the team.

Of course, the training ground is a hugely valuable asset, and if it is sold, it will just create more questions and issues for any buyer, so this is worrying on that basis.

As well as that, the fact Yongge has reached this position where he is looking to sell the training ground indicates that a sale isn’t close.

So, whilst it’s encouraging that he remains in ‘dialogue’ with potential new owners, this development suggests nothing is imminent, along with his comments, which is far from ideal.

For Selles and the team, the task remains the same, as they look to stay up, and even though they suffered a disappointing defeat to Wycombe on Saturday, they are still in decent shape as they try to stay above the bottom four.

League One Table (As it stands March 10th) Team P Pts 18 Reading 37 39 19 Cambridge United 36 39 20 Burton Albion 36 39 21 Cheltenham 36 34 22 Fleetwood 37 32 23 Port Vale 35 32 24 Carlisle 36 23

The gap to 21st is currently five points, so there is more work to do, but Selles and the side, to their credit, have not let the off-field issues distract them this season.

Reading are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Derby County.