Reading FC have said that the club's current majority shareholder, Dai Yongge, has committed to a letter of intent with a potential purchaser of the club.

There have been major financial problems at Reading that has stretched over the last three seasons, and more. Across the trio of most recent football seasons, the Royals have been docked a total of 18 points, with six coming in each season for various financial reasons.

In the most recent of these events, the club had two points taken off their tally in late February for failure to make payments to HMRC on time, in accordance with EFL rules.

Because of the way that the club has been run, and almost ran into the ground in some departments, fans have protested against the Chinese owner, and demanded that he sell the club. In January, after the club's home game against Port Vale was abandoned due to fans storming the pitch in protest of the club's majority shareholder, who bought 75% of the club in 2017, the EFL called upon Yongge to either fund the club properly, or sell it to someone who will.

The Premier League were reported to be cautious about the deal when it was agreed, as per the BBC. Yongge had also attempted to purchase Hull City prior to his investment in Reading, but, as per the BBC, it fell through due to him failing the EFL's fit and proper persons test; a test which determines how capable someone will be of owning a club when they make an attempt to buy one.

Now it seems that this era at the Select Car Leasing stadium may come to an end. The days of microwave meals for players, and staff having to wear coats in their offices because the club couldn't afford heating, as reported by The Athletic, could be over.

Dai Yongge agrees to sell Reading FC

In a statement on the club's website, they said: "The parties will now enter a period of exclusive negotiation to agree the final terms. The completion is expected to take up to two months, at which time the purchaser will be announced.

"The transaction would include the transfer of Mr Dai’s shareholding in The Reading Football Club Limited, as well as the Select Car Leasing Stadium and Bearwood Park training ground.

"The club will communicate with further updates when appropriate."

The prospective buyer of the club is not known, but many names have been floated about in the public sphere. Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley was said to be interested in taking ownership of the Royals. German businessman Daniel Loitz reportedly made a bid of £28 million in January for the club, but, according to iNews, he wasn't able to provide proof of funds to the EFL; he denied that this was the case. Genevra Associates's £40 million bid in November also fell through, as per iNews, but they are also understood to be back in the race.

Reading's players and staff should take a lot of credit for what they have achieved this season

The Royals certainly have one of the strongest claims in the EFL that they have gone through the most adversity this season. Whether it be financial restrictions, or points deductions because of that, there have been a lot of hurdles that they have had to get over in order to just survive this season. This season's deductions have left them just six points above the drop zone.

League One table Team P GD Points 18 Reading 39 -2 42 19 Burton Albion 39 -20 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21* Port Vale 38 -25 36 * relegation zone

It would have been so easy for Ruben Selles, the players, and all the other members of staff to have been sucked up by the whirlwind state that they are in, but they've gone about things in a very professional and commendable way. Without this attitude from those on the ground, the club could be in an even worse state.