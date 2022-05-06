Dael Fry issues Middlesbrough rallying cry ahead of season-defining Preston North End clash

Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has issued a rallying cry ahead of Boro’s crucial final day fixture with Preston North End.

Fry and his teammates head into the final day outside the Championship top six, needing a win to give themselves any chance of reaching the play-offs.

Even then, that alone is not enough, with Boro needing either Luton Town or Sheffield United above them to slip up.

Last weekend’s 3-1 victory took their play-off bid to the final day and Fry has said he and his teammates have to go to Preston this weekend and put on a performance.

“It’s a shame we conceded that last goal (against Stoke) but we’ve got to go to Preston and win, maybe by two goals, so hopefully it goes our way and we can get in the play-offs.” Fry told BBC Radio Tees Sport, via The Northern Echo.

“I didn’t really feel any nerves and I don’t think the lads did. We knew what we were capable of.

“We’ve got Isaiah Jones on the right who’s been fantastic. We’ve got talented players all over the pitch. We had to run ourselves into the ground and that’s what we did.

“Shame we conceded that last goal and everyone is a bit down after that but we’ve got to go up to Preston and put on a performance and win.”

Fry has been one of the standout performers at Middlesbrough this season and a key part of the reason they are where they are in the league table.

The central defender believes the team as a whole have improved greatly under boss Chris Wilder since he came into the club in November.

“I think we have found a bit more consistency since the gaffer has come in.

“Everyone has bought into it, everyone has been fantastic.

“The togetherness in the dressing room has been unbelievable and there is no reason why we can’t do it.”

The Verdict

It’s hard not to think where Middlesbrough might be had Chris Wilder been in charge from the start of the season.

They were lingering in mid-table when he came in and you wonder whether or not dropped points in those opening months of the season might cost them a play-off place.

Things are not in their hands going into the weekend, but they must simply focus on getting the win against Preston on Saturday, which gives them a chance of sneaking into the top six.

If they do that, regardless of whether or not Luton or Sheffield United slip up, they can hold their heads high knowing they did everything they could.