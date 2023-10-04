Highlights Dael Fry's market value is predicted to be around £8 million, a bit lower than a few years ago when there was Premier League interest.

Darragh Lenihan's current market value, in our mind, is around £3.5 million, representing a potential profit for Middlesbrough if they were to sell him.

Isaiah Jones is predicted to be worth approximately £6 million, but Middlesbrough would not consider selling him for that amount.

With Michael Carrick having taken over after last season had started, this summer was his first full opportunity to shape his squad to his liking.

Hence, Middlesbrough were busy in the market this summer, with plenty of outgoings and incomings.

You can see the outgoings list below, for example, with Chuba Akpom, of course, the standout departure following an incredible goalscoring campaign in the Championship.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

Despite that, though, Boro worked hard to bring in replacements, and although none may score the goals Akpom did, it will be interesting to see how they get on nevertheless.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

What are some of Middlesbrough's best players worth, though? That is the question we have looked to address in this article.

These are simply predictions and therefore there are bound to be disagreements, and it's worth noting that we're predicting what their market value is, not necessarily what Middlesbrough would want for their signature.

With that said, let's get into it!

Dael Fry

Kicking off our prediction list when it comes to Boro players and their transfer value is Dael Fry.

We reckon that Fry's current market value is somewhere in the region of £8 million.

Having recently put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, and entering his peak years, Fry deserves a lofty valuation. However, it is perhaps not as lofty as it was a few years ago.

Back then, Premier League clubs were sniffing around him, and talk of an eight-figure move was brewing, but that has cooled for now.

Having just signed him up on a new contract, Middlesbrough would likely want an eight-figure sum to let him go, but right now we think his value is just shy of that.

Darragh Lenihan

Dael Fry's central defensive partner, Darragh Lenihan, is who we have opted to look at next.

The centre-back joined Middlesbrough on a free transfer in 2022, signing a four-year deal in the process.

Contract wise, then, Boro are in a strong position, having him tied down until 2026, but at 29-years-old, Lenihan is approaching his 30's and, therefore, this would affect his transfer value.

As such, we predict Lenihan's current market value to be around the £3.5 million mark, which would still represent a huge profit for Boro if a sale ever came about. That seems unlikely though.

Isaiah Jones

Isaiah Jones is another intriguing player to look at when it comes to predicting his current transfer value.

Like Fry, Jones is somebody that has attracted Premier League interest, but more recently, that has cooled.

Jones had a tough season last campaign and will just be glad to be back in the Middlesbrough XI and playing well at present.

If his contract were longer, he'd be worth more, but given he only has a year and a half left on his deal, we're predicting Jones is worth roughly £6 million at the time of writing.

No chance Middlesbrough would let him go for that amount, though.

Marcus Forss

Another player we've chosen to look at is Marcus Forss.

The former Brentford man joined Middlesbrough last summer for a reported £3 million.

Since joining Boro, Forss has done well at times, with his 10 goals and five assists a decent return for 38 Championship games last season.

Still, those were not quite Akpom numbers, so we think Forss would currently be worth in the region of £4 million.

Riley McGree

Last but not least, Riley McGree is the last Middlesbrough player we have chosen to take a look at.

The Aussie has been very impressive under Michael Carrick's management and continues to be one of the better players in the Boro side.

As such, Middlesbrough simply wouldn't entertain selling him unless it was a huge offer.

However, with a contract that expires in 2025, it's unlikely such an offer would arrive.

Given his current contract situation, we reckon McGree is worth roughly £4-5 million, but as we said, Middlesbrough would not entertain such a sale.