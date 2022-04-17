Dack starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Stoke on Easter Monday

Blackburn Rovers will once again look to kick-start their push for a Championship play-off place on Monday afternoon, when they host Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United on Friday, Tony Mowbray’s side have now won just two of their last 14 league games.

Despite that, Rovers are still only two points adrift of the play-offs in seventh, meaning this is a game that feels vital for them to win, if they are to have a chance of claiming a top six spot.

Stoke meanwhile, are 15th in the second-tier standings, both well adrift of the play-offs, and comfortably clear of the relegation zone, meaning there is little riding on this for the Potters.

So given that could mean this presents something of an opportunity for Rovers to claim three crucial points in the play-off race, we’ve taken a look at the Blackburn starting XI Mowbray could name to face Stoke on Monday, right here.

Thomas Kaminski remains Blackburn’s undisputed number one following another impressive individual display at Peterborough, so he should start again between the posts.

Having stuck with a back three for much of the season so far, we imagine Mowbray will once again start all three of Darragh Lenihan, Jan Paul van Hecke and Scott Wharton against the Potters.

With Ryan Giles enduring a frustrating afternoon on Friday, Harry Pickering could return at left-wing back, while Ryan Nyambe should be fresh to start after being withdrawn shortly before half time at Peterborough in the wake of Tayo Edun’s sending off.

In midfield, with Edun suspended, Blackburn will hope that Joe Rothwell has recoved from the illness that kept him out on Friday to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

Lewis Travis should once again fill the holding role in front of the defence, while you wonder whether, after several substitute appearances, Rovers could look for a talismanic impact from Bradley Dack from the start against Stoke, given the importance of this match.

Upfront, Blackburn could bring Tyrhys Dolan back into the XI to add some extra creativity and pace to the attack, where he will surely partner top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz, after the Chile international got back on the scoresheet with his 21st goal of the season last time out.