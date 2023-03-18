The carrot of an FA Cup semi-final dangles above Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United this weekend.

The two sides have both had a fine campaign this year in the Sky Bet Championship and could yet be playing Premier League football against one another next season.

Whilst we wait and see what they are going to do in the final weeks of the league campaign, though, they now meet in the FA Cup with one of them set to head to Wembley if they win.

A big game this weekend, then, and in terms of team news Blackburn have a few players missing going into this clash.

Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Adam Wharton, Bradley Dack, and Jack Vale are all missing thanks to injuries, whilst Sorba Thomas is also set to be missing as he is cup-tied after playing earlier in the competition for Huddersfield Town.

Despite all of these missing players, though, Blackburn should still be able to name a very strong side with the likes of Sammie Szmodics, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Sam Gallagher all in line to feature in the attacking third.

Here's the XI we could see Blackburn name this weekend...