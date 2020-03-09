‘Dack’, ‘Jed Wallace’, ‘Watkins’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on Joao Carvalho debate

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (08/03, page 59) claim that Nottingham Forest are ready to sell Joao Carvalho to Olympiacos in the summer.

The Portuguese midfielder has found regular game time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi this term, making only nine starting appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old picked up an injury in pre-season which halted his progress, and has divided opinions since making the £13.2m move from Benfica last summer.

But after flattering to deceive this season, Carvalho has now been linked with a £15m move to Olympiacos – a club owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Can you get full marks on this Forest quiz?

1 of 15 After overseeing a 2-1 win against Alfreton in pre-season, who did Sabri's side face in their second friendly? Atromitos Olympiacos Crystal Palace Dundee

Forest fans still haven’t seen the best of the playmaker and will be reluctant to see their club cash-in on Carvalho, but some fans have been discussing who the club should potentially bring in as his replacement.

£15m is a lot of money for any club in the Championship, so there would be a lot of quality out there for them to bring in for that kind of price.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions…

Watkins — phil Jones (@philJon22056342) March 9, 2020

Dack or Watkins — ⚽️Paul Walker nffc⚽️ (@tpall1978) March 9, 2020

For £15m, has to be the one and only

Dwight Gayle!!! — Adrian Bordoy (@AdiBordoy) March 9, 2020

Be lucky to get 3 million let alone 15 — Harry🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@harrykidger) March 9, 2020

Ivan Toney — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) March 9, 2020

Jed Wallace — 🔴⚪️⚽️Mike Patch🔴⚪️🌳 (@MPatchitt) March 9, 2020

Tomlin — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) March 9, 2020

Someone who could run a midfield and be influentual for 90 mins, week in week out — micky Postles (@forestlad60) March 9, 2020