‘Dabo or Walsh’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans discuss standout individual

Coventry City have enjoyed a fine campaign so far and currently sit top of the League One table, with just 13 games of the season left to play.

The Sky Blues have shown real quality throughout, and are currently on an unbeaten run of 13 games in the league. Mark Robins has been an excellent appointment, and they now have a huge chance of reaching the Championship.

Throughout the campaign, there has been a number of different players who have stepped up to the plate when this Sky Blues side have needed them.

Fankaty Dabo has enjoyed his time on the right in his first season at the club, and has taken responsibility both in attacking and defensive areas of the pitch.

Loanees Liam Walsh and Callum O’Hare have both been impressive in their stints at the club, whilst Kyle McFadzean has proved to be an important reason as to why the club has conceded just 30 goals this season.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Coventry City fans forum, who the standout player had been over the past couple of months.

Here are some the replies…

Can you get 100% in this Coventry City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this? Reda Johnson Jordan Willis Nathan Cameron Kevin Malaga

Graham Murray: McFadzean has been a massive presence in the our latest great run of results. So glad Robins kept the faith not like so many wannabe managers on this site.

Alan Craig Castle: Dabo, he is a unit with a quality cross of the ball.

Jodi Liggins: Marosi, best keeper we’ve had since Andy Marshall.

Scott Freeman: Hard to pick one, they’ve all been better than anyone previously and as a whole team they’ve improved. I just hope if we go up, we sign Walsh and O’Hare.

Matthew Simpson: Dabo and Walsh are the 2 best players.

Darren Deluca: Dabo for me, I could name a few but he stands out.

Dan Masters: Dabo or Walsh.