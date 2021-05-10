Cyrus Christie’s situation at Nottingham Forest becomes clearer as Ryan Yates sends message

Cyrus Christie has bid farewell to Nottingham Forest fans with a passionate message on Instagram.

Christie has spent this season on loan at the City Ground, after penning a season-long loan move from Fulham in the summer.

The 28-year-old has made 44 consecutive starts in the Championship this term, playing every minute of league football since making his debut in the Reds’ third game of the season against Huddersfield Town.

The right-back struggled for form at the start of the season, but has since come up leaps and bounds and made huge strides of improvement.

But Christie’s loan spell at the City Ground has come to an end, and there is uncertainty regarding his future at Fulham.

He is out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, but the Cottagers do have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

It remains to be seen whether Forest make a permanent move for the right-back, but his post on Instagram suggests that a return to the City Ground is unlikely.

Christie wrote: “It was an honour to play for a big club like Forest. I’ve met some incredible people at this football club from players to the club staff and wish everyone nothing but the best for the future”.

Ryan Yates was among those to comment, saying: “Been a pleasure”.

The Verdict

I would like to see Christie return to the City Ground from a Forest perspective.

His performances have improved a lot, and he has been one of their most consistent players this season at right-back.

He has played a lot of football, and if a price can be agreed this summer, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Reds make a permanent move.

With Jordan Gabriel set to return from a loan spell at Blackpool, having them two battle it out for a place at right-back could be beneficial.